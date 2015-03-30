Coast organization hopes to raise awareness about cerebral palsy

As cerebral palsy awareness month comes to an end, a community service organization is helping bring out the best in the men and women living with the disorder.

Brandi's Hope has seven locations in the state including one on the coast, located on Chicot Street in Pascagoula.

The organization houses and provides support and jobs for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. One of the participants, who goes by the name of Teddy has developed into an amazing artist. His paintings are now featured around the facility.

You can learn more about the organization on their website: http://www.brandishope.com/

