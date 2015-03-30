New: Arrest made in Gulfport shooting death - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

New: Arrest made in Gulfport shooting death

Photo Source: Gulfport Police Department Photo Source: Gulfport Police Department
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

A man is in jail tonight charged with second degree murder. Gulfport Police say they arrested Adam Antonio Fairley just a short time ago. On March 24, Fairley reportedly shot and killed somebody on George Street in Gulfport.

Police say they first learned about the shooting when Fairley went to the hospital with a gunshot wound. As investigators began to look into the case, they rushed to George Street and found Keon Bryant in a ditch. Bryant died from his gunshot wound.

A news release from Gulfport Police says a fight took place between Bryant and the third person. At that time, several gunshots were fired resulting in Fairley being shot. Fairley, who police aid had a handgun, reportedly fired his gun, hitting and killing Bryant.

Fairley faces a charge of second degree murder in the George Street shooting. Police say he was also charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

