OSHA investigating accident that sent Ingalls worker to hospital - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

OSHA investigating accident that sent Ingalls worker to hospital

By Christina Garcia, News Anchor
PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) -

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is investigating an incident that sent an employee to the hospital last Wednesday at Ingalls Shipyard in Pascagoula.

According to Ingalls Spokesperson Bill Glenn, the shipyard is working with OSHA on the investigation.

"Last Wednesday, Ingalls emergency personnel responded to a call of an injured employee in the shipyard. The employee was immediately transported to a hospital. He remains hospitalized and continues to receive treatment. We are cooperating with OSHA in an investigation of the incident," the company said in a statement to the media.

Ingalls did not comment on the type of work the employee did at the time of the incident.

