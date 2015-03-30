Smoke will cover north Harrison County today

Part of the Desoto National Forest is burned today by the U.S. Forest Service (Photo Source: WLOX)

Expect to see smoke on the northern horizon today. The U.S. Forest Service is burning off some 800 acres in the Desoto National Forest near the Harrison/Stone County line.

Rain has hampered this year's prescribed burning season. So far, crews have burned off just over 37,000 acres. In a typical year, that number would be around 60,000 acres by now. Today's burn is in an area that's prime habitat for the endangered gopher tortoise.

A similar prescribed burn is taking place at the Sandhill Crane Refuge in Jackson County.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.