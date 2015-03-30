New director to tackle many issues at the Jackson County Animal Shelter

Joseph Barlow has big plans for the Jackson County Animal Shelter.

Barlow was hired mid-March. And although he's never worked directly with animals before, he believes his passion for pets and more than two decades of managerial and health care experience make him qualified for the job.

Former shelter director Diane Robinson also agrees he has the tools to care for the homeless pets. She told WLOX, "He has an understanding of the disease control and the procedures that we have put in place. He has a great understanding of that and he comes with a strong management background and some really good ideas about going out doing some things to continue to improve what's going on at the shelter."

The new director said some of the major improvements he would like to see at the shelter are giving the building a makeover, and finding ways to fix the animal overcrowding problem.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.