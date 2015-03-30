Power outage leaves many in the dark in Biloxi/Gulfport - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Power outage leaves many in the dark in Biloxi/Gulfport

By Cassie Archebelle, Executive Producer
A downed power line has left 600+ MS Power customers in the dark in Biloxi. (Photo Source: WLOX) A downed power line has left 600+ MS Power customers in the dark in Biloxi. (Photo Source: WLOX)
More than 600+ MS Power customers near the Walmart in Biloxi are without power. (Photo Source: Mississippi Power) More than 600+ MS Power customers near the Walmart in Biloxi are without power. (Photo Source: Mississippi Power)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

As of 7:00 a.m. about 275 Mississippi Power customers are without power and in the dark this morning.

According to Mississippi Power's website outage map, the area affected is in Biloxi and Gulfport between Debuys Road and Eisenhower Drive south of Pass Road.

Biloxi police dispatchers report a power line is down on C T Switzer Road by Walmart. 

"We have a crew en route to assess the situation and begin restoring service to all affected customers as quickly and safely as possible," said Mississippi Power spokesman Jeff Sheppard.

Mississippi Power's website states power isn't expected to be back online until around 7:30am.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.

