Lehman's missed birdie attempt on 18 gives Frost the win at MGRC

In the 2011 Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic, Tom Lehman held off three golfers, including David Frost, to win the title.





Four years later, Lehman had a chance to force a playoff with a birdie putt on the 18th green in the final round. But Lehman threw his hands up in the air in disgust after watching his 4-foot attempt sail just right of the hole. Because of the missed opportunity, Frost officially became the champion of this year's event after coming so close a few years prior.



Frost, who recorded six birdies Sunday to record his second 4-under 68 of the tournament, completed the event with a three-round total of 10-under 206.





Colin Montgomerie was in contention before teeing off, starting the day just four shots behind second-round leader Kevin Sutherland. However, Montgomerie bogeyed three times Sunday to diminish his trophy chances.





Sutherland (9-under 207) was on fire on the front nine holes during Sunday's final round by registering two birdies, but he tallied three bogeys and just one birdie on the back nine.





Jose Coceres was one of four golfers who were 4-under par today. He finished in a tie for ninth. Fred Couples was 1-over par today and finished 2-under par for the tournament.





