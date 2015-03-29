Escatawpa Community sends up prayers for eight-year-old shooting victim

As an Escatawpa eight-year-old continues to fight for her life in a hospital, a community is praying for her to pull through.The shooting happened in the 3200 block of Riverbend Road, on Saturday. The sheriff is saying his preliminary investigation points to an accidental shooting, but what happened to the young girl has left an entire community shocked and saddened."It just breaks your heart and it grieves you," Pastor Todd Bowen said."When you have such an act that happens with small children it absolutely crushes your heart and it is something that really impacts the community," Pastor David Smith said."Her condition is critical. The bullet shot and hit her in the throat," Said Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell.Some family members who reached out to WLOX tell us the gun was in a bag that fell to the ground when it was accidentally discharged, hitting the young girl. While the sheriff said he couldn't confirm that at this time, He did say it looks like this shooting was not intentional."So far, the preliminary information looks like a terrible accident.""We have the weapon and we have some of the other evidence that we recovered. We did bring some people in, we have interviewed them, and we have released them. We have not charged anybody, but we are going to dot all the I's and cross all the T's to get everything right," said Sheriff Ezell.As the young shooting victim continues fight for her life, local pastors David Thomas and Todd Bowen told me she is not alone. These men of God along with their parishioners are also praying for the child during this difficult time."Jesus took the little children unto himself and blessed them, and if they are important to God they should be important to us," Pastor Bowen said."I praying for the full recovery of the child and also for the hearts of the family, they have to absolutely devastated," Pastor Smith said.