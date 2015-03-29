Escatawpa Community sends up prayers for eight-year-old shooting - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Escatawpa Community sends up prayers for eight-year-old shooting victim

Police are investigating a shooting involving an 8-year-old girl in Escatawpa Police are investigating a shooting involving an 8-year-old girl in Escatawpa
ESCATAWPA, MS (WLOX) - As an Escatawpa eight-year-old continues to fight for her life in a hospital, a community is praying for her to pull through. 

The shooting happened in the 3200 block of Riverbend Road, on Saturday. The sheriff is saying his preliminary investigation points to an accidental shooting, but what happened to the young girl has left an entire community shocked and saddened.

"It just breaks your heart and it grieves you," Pastor Todd Bowen said.

"When you have such an act that happens with small children it absolutely crushes your heart and it is something that really impacts the community," Pastor David Smith said.

"Her condition is critical. The bullet shot and hit her in the throat," Said Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell.

Some family members who reached out to WLOX tell us the gun was in a bag that fell to the ground when it was accidentally discharged, hitting the young girl. While the sheriff said he couldn't confirm that at this time, He did say it looks like this shooting was not intentional.

"So far, the preliminary information looks like a terrible accident."

"We have the weapon and we have some of the other evidence that we recovered. We did bring some people in, we have interviewed them, and we have released them. We have not charged anybody, but we are going to dot all the I's and cross all the T's to get everything right," said Sheriff Ezell.

As the young shooting victim continues fight for her life, local pastors David Thomas and Todd Bowen told me she is not alone. These men of God along with their parishioners are also praying for the child during this difficult time.

"Jesus took the little children unto himself and blessed them, and if they are important to God they should be important to us," Pastor Bowen said.

"I praying for the full recovery of the child and also for the hearts of the family, they have to absolutely devastated," Pastor Smith said.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:22 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:22:19 GMT
    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)
    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:07 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:07:26 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

  • FBI launches #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign

    FBI launches #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign

    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:33 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:33:27 GMT
    #ThinkBeforeYouPost was created to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats. (Photo Source: WDAM)#ThinkBeforeYouPost was created to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats. (Photo Source: WDAM)

    In an effort to educate the public on the dangers of posting hoax threats, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has created the #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign. It launched on Wednesday in the aftermath of school shootings like the ones that occurred at Sante Fe High School in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.  The idea behind the campaign is to inform people about the consequences to posting hoax threats to schools and other public places. Additionally, the...

    More >>

    In an effort to educate the public on the dangers of posting hoax threats, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has created the #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign. It launched on Wednesday in the aftermath of school shootings like the ones that occurred at Sante Fe High School in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.  The idea behind the campaign is to inform people about the consequences to posting hoax threats to schools and other public places. Additionally, the...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly