Jackson County officials call drowning death of twin children tr - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Jackson County officials call drowning death of twin children tragic accident

(Photo source: WLOX) (Photo source: WLOX)
(Photo source: WLOX) (Photo source: WLOX)
VANCLEAVE, MS (WLOX) - Jackson County Sheriff's Deputies are now almost 48 hours into investigating how two, 2-year-old twins died from drowning in Vancleave. 

Little information is available about what exactly caused the tragic accident. The names of the young boys have not been released.

"We have talked to relatives, we have talked to people that were there and we're still looking into this," Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said.

It all began Friday evening when Jackson County officials responded to a call off of Jim Ramsay Road. There, investigators say the bodies of young twins were found in a private pond near their home.

"It looks like a tragic accident. We have interviewed multiple people that were there on the scene. Officers arrived a very short period time, started CPR on the kids and of course they were transported to the hospital," Sheriff Ezell says.

Chase Danley says he's lived off of Jim Ramsay Road his entire life and it was disturbing to hear the news of the young children losing their life just a few miles away from his home.

"I have little ones and my wife has two young ones herself and having four here this weekend, it's just very disturbing to hear. I'm wondering where the parents were and what could've went wrong," Danley said.

He says it pains him to imagine losing any of his children, and his thoughts and prayers are with the family.

"It goes straight to the heart," Danley said shaking his head.

As Chase watches his little ones play, he's hoping that others will take the accidental deaths of the twin children as a message to be more aware and cautious, because it could save someone else's life.

"They should, you know, fence in or gate their ponds and keep a close eye on them and be aware. It could be a neighbor's kid. Like I said, something could have been done to prevent it, you know?" Danley said.

Sheriff Ezell stressed that the drowning of the twins are under preliminary investigation, meaning the investigation is still ongoing. As more information becomes available, we will update this story on our website and in our newscasts.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:07 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:07:26 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

  • FBI launches #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign

    FBI launches #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign

    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:33 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:33:27 GMT
    #ThinkBeforeYouPost was created to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats. (Photo Source: WDAM)#ThinkBeforeYouPost was created to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats. (Photo Source: WDAM)

    In an effort to educate the public on the dangers of posting hoax threats, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has created the #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign. It launched on Wednesday in the aftermath of school shootings like the ones that occurred at Sante Fe High School in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.  The idea behind the campaign is to inform people about the consequences to posting hoax threats to schools and other public places. Additionally, the...

    More >>

    In an effort to educate the public on the dangers of posting hoax threats, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has created the #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign. It launched on Wednesday in the aftermath of school shootings like the ones that occurred at Sante Fe High School in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.  The idea behind the campaign is to inform people about the consequences to posting hoax threats to schools and other public places. Additionally, the...

    More >>

  • Jackson County emergency services standing down after latest Alberto advisory

    Jackson County emergency services standing down after latest Alberto advisory

    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:05 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:05:15 GMT
    Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)
    Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)

    It was stand down mode Sunday at the Jackson County Emergency Services office. Officials packed up following at 10 a.m. Alberto advisory.

    More >>

    It was stand down mode Sunday at the Jackson County Emergency Services office. Officials packed up following at 10 a.m. Alberto advisory.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly