Jackson County officials call drowning death of twin children tragic accident

Jackson County Sheriff's Deputies are now almost 48 hours into investigating how two, 2-year-old twins died from drowning in Vancleave.Little information is available about what exactly caused the tragic accident. The names of the young boys have not been released."We have talked to relatives, we have talked to people that were there and we're still looking into this," Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said.It all began Friday evening when Jackson County officials responded to a call off of Jim Ramsay Road. There, investigators say the bodies of young twins were found in a private pond near their home."It looks like a tragic accident. We have interviewed multiple people that were there on the scene. Officers arrived a very short period time, started CPR on the kids and of course they were transported to the hospital," Sheriff Ezell says.Chase Danley says he's lived off of Jim Ramsay Road his entire life and it was disturbing to hear the news of the young children losing their life just a few miles away from his home."I have little ones and my wife has two young ones herself and having four here this weekend, it's just very disturbing to hear. I'm wondering where the parents were and what could've went wrong," Danley said.He says it pains him to imagine losing any of his children, and his thoughts and prayers are with the family."It goes straight to the heart," Danley said shaking his head.As Chase watches his little ones play, he's hoping that others will take the accidental deaths of the twin children as a message to be more aware and cautious, because it could save someone else's life."They should, you know, fence in or gate their ponds and keep a close eye on them and be aware. It could be a neighbor's kid. Like I said, something could have been done to prevent it, you know?" Danley said.Sheriff Ezell stressed that the drowning of the twins are under preliminary investigation, meaning the investigation is still ongoing. As more information becomes available, we will update this story on our website and in our newscasts.