Ocean Springs hosted its Spring Arts Festival Saturday

The annual Ocean Springs Herb, Garden and Art festival begins this weekend. Your help is needed for the event to be considered a success. (Photo source: WLOX)
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) - This year's Spring Arts Festival: Herb, Garden, & Art, ran Saturday on Washington Avenue in downtown Ocean Springs. 

The two-day festival will include more than 100 artists, crafters and plant growers from around the region, displaying a mixture of paintings, pottery, wood work, garden art and more.

Gerrol Benigno, an award-winning clay fish sculpturist, will bring his unique collection. While the Jackson County Master Gardeners will offer some expertise on gardening. Staff of the Walter Anderson Museum of Art will also take part in the creativity, bringing along hand crafted pieces for play, to help children learn, build and enjoy the arts.

Partnered with the Ocean Springs Art Association and the Ocean Springs Fresh Market, this year's festival is hosted by the Ocean Springs Chamber of Commerce-Main Street-Tourism Bureau. The festival continues Sunday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

For more information on the event, you can contact the Ocean Springs Chamber at 228-875-4424, or visit their website atwww.oceanspringschamber.com.

