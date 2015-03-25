18-wheeler overturns on I-10 on ramp in Moss Point - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

By Chris Thies, Digital Content Manager
MOSS POINT, MS (WLOX) -

Moss Point police are on the scene of an overturned 18-wheeler on Interstate 10. Police Chief Art McClung tells us the truck flipped on the exit 69 on ramp heading eastbound.

McClung said there are no injuries, but traffic could be delayed while the wreck is cleared.

