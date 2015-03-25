Biloxi Shuckers unveil radio partners for inaugural season - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Biloxi Shuckers unveil radio partners for inaugural season

A job fair will be held Saturday for positions at MGM Park. (Source: Shuckers) A job fair will be held Saturday for positions at MGM Park. (Source: Shuckers)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -
In two weeks, one of the newest clubs in Minor League Baseball will play its first game.

The Biloxi Shuckers will begin the 2015 season on the road against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. Fans on the Mississippi gulf coast who won't be making a road trip to witness the team's first game will be able to listen in a variety of ways.

The club announced the creation of the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network, which includes seven radio stations. WGCM AM-1240 will be considered the flagship station for the team and will be the choice for baseball fans living in the Gulfport/Biloxi area.

Broadcasts for all 140 games can also be heard on WPMO AM-1580 in the Pascagoula/Moss Point area and WMXI FM-98.1 in Hattiesburg/Laurel. Select games can be heard on WVGG AM-1440 and WRBE FM-106.9 in Lucedale and WRJW AM-1320 in Picayune.

Internet broadcasts will also be available via TuneIn Radio. You can find a link to the Shuckers' official broadcast here when the live streams become available.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.

