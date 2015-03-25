Ocean Springs Rotary Club's pancakes selling like hot cakes

If you've got a hankering for some flapjacks, the Ocean Springs Civic Center on Highway 90 is the place to be. The Ocean Springs Rotary Club's 47th annual pancake sale is happening from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. this evening.

Tickets are $5 and include pancakes, cheese grits, sausage and a drink. Children ages three and under eat free.

Rotarian cooks and servers will have meals ready to dine in or take out.

All the proceeds from the sale go for scholarships for students from St. Martin and Ocean Springs high schools.

Earlier this year, the Rotary Club handed out more than $12,000 in grants to several students.

For information, you can contact Chairman Mark Spicer at maspicer55@hotmail.com or Rita Nahlik Silin at rita@silinlaw.com.

