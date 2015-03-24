Long Beach aldermen discuss millage increase

A possible millage increase in Long Beach has ruffled a few feathers recently. That increase was the topic of a board of Aldermen meeting today.

Mayor Billie Skellie tells WLOX news the meeting was strictly informational, and no vote was scheduled. Skellie says a request was made by some department heads who noticed some discrepancies that required more funding, and the increase was a possible solution.

The Mayor says the millage increase would cover city pay raises and capital improvements, to include paving. But according to Skellie, the proposal was not well received. The board asked department heads to go back and reevaluate the discrepancies, and see if they could be fixed with the current funding levels.

