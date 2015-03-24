Shuckers hope a financial curveball gets MGM Park open

The ownership team of the Biloxi Shuckers has agreed to amend its lease at MGM Park, hoping the change made at Tuesday's Biloxi City Council meeting will expedite ballpark construction.

The Shuckers will put up at least $925,000 to complete several components of the stadium. That money will cover costs to finish the audio/visual system, an additional entrance, suite upgrades, signage and more.

The new deal amounts to a loan from the baseball team to the city. Once the Shuckers play home games at MGM Park, the city will begin to pay back the $925,000. The amended lease says the Shuckers will not pay Biloxi a surcharge on the first 231,500 tickets its sells to games in 2015 or 2016. In 2017, that surcharge would be $2 per ticket.

The amended lease says this agreement is "to expedite the process of preparing the stadium for opening during the coming Baseball Season", but it does not say when baseball will be played in downtown Biloxi.

The 2015 season opens the first full week of April. The Biloxi Shuckers first home game is April 20. That game will be played in Jacksonville. Right now, the team has plans to play home games in out-of-town locations until June 6.

