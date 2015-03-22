Harrison Central steps up, works tournament so D'Iberville players can attend funeral

No matter what sport you play, wanted results are generally achieved by putting yourself above somebody else.

However, the Harrison Central Red Rebelettes softball team placed competition aside to help the D'Iberville Lady Warriors -- a team that is usually a rival of Harrison Central.

The D'Iberville Spring Fling is the biggest fundraising event for the Lady Warriors each year. Fifteen varsity teams were invited to the event that was scheduled to have 17 games played across four fields in one day. The host team was not only responsible for raising money by working concessions and managing a 50-50 raffle, but they were also in charge of field duty and even restroom cleaning.

Yet there was only one obligation that mattered most. A funeral was scheduled for Saturday at 2 p.m. for two D'Iberville students, Amanda and Jimmy Ward, who died tragically in a car accident on their way to school March 13.

Being at the funeral was important to not just the D'Iberville softball team, but everyone in the community.

But the Lady Warriors had that interfering softball tournament scheduled for Friday and the next day, including a game against the Vancleave Lady Bulldogs at 3 p.m., which would impede with the funeral.

That was until Vancleave agreed to cancel the game and Harrison Central stepped up to the plate by volunteering to do every chore that was originally assigned to D'Iberville. Their on-field opponents were now free to be at First Baptist Church of Gulfport to say goodbye to their friends one last time.

"Our kids came [to school] Monday morning wanting to know if they could buy flowers," Harrison Central head coach Jimmy Parker said. "They wanted to do something. I said, 'Let me talk to coach [Sam] Compston and see if we can help them out some way in the tournament.'"

"It kind of caught me by surprise, but knowing that program, their history and the unity they have for the coast, I didn't know how to react," said Compston, who is the head coach for D'Iberville varsity softball. "But I overwhelmingly accepted their offer because the girls needed to go to the funeral."

Because the tournament was still being played in D'Iberville, Compston was unable to attend the funeral. He needed to stay at the softball fields because of how many people were at the facility that day.

"I wish I could've been there but someone had to be here at the helm," Compston said. "I spoke with the parents of the children and they understood. Our hearts go out to them."

Compston, the Red Rebelettes and the softball players and coaches in attendance that day helped raise $500 that will be donated to the Ward family.

"We knew that this was a devastating time in their lives," Harrison Central junior pitcher and first baseman Madison Burge said. "We wanted to do everything we could to help them."

"We knew we had a job to do, so we put our stuff on the bus, we came and got all of our [work] assignments," Harrison Central catcher Natalie Hogue said. "We knew what we had to do and that it was the right thing to do."

A few of the Red Rebelettes players wore black and yellow ribbons during their only game of the day in memory of the Ward children, who will certainly not be forgotten.

Neither will the commendable sacrifice that Harrison Central made that day.

