Biloxi knocks off Oak Grove in 11 innings; other HS baseball/softball scores

There were a couple marquee matchups in high school baseball and softball on the gulf coast Saturday.On the baseball side of things, the Biloxi Indians (9-1) earned a 2-1 win in 11 innings over the Oak Grove Warriors (10-3). Oak Grove scored the first run of the game in the 11th inning, but Biloxi's Mason Berkowitz hit the game-tying RBI single and scored the game-winning run on a balk just a few minutes later.

Jack Schmidt was credited with a no-decision for the Indians after pitching eight scoreless innings and recording five strikeouts. Austin Wilson, who pitched the final three innings, earned the win.



At the D'Iberville Softball Spring Fling, the St. Patrick Lady Irish (8-1-1) and East Central Lady Hornets (10-1-1) played to a 4-4 tie. Because it was a tournament without district implications, games were kept to a time limit and could end in ties.

BASEBALL Oak Grove 1 Biloxi 2 F/11 Gulfport 3 East Central 2 FINAL Gulfport 3 East Central 6 FINAL Greene Co. 0 Gautier 14 FINAL Resurrection 1 Gautier 12 FINAL Pass Christian 8 Long Beach 0 FINAL Pass Christian 2 Long Beach 8 FINAL Ocean Springs 9 Pascagoula 1 FINAL St. Stanislaus 15 Picayune 1 FINAL Harrison Cen. 0 PRC 2 FINAL Bay 1 St. Martin 4 FINAL Bay 5 St. Martin 15 FINAL Hancock 6 St. Patrick 3 FINAL NE Jones 8 Stone 1 FINAL Oak Grove 4 Vancleave 9 FINAL St. Patrick 3 West Harrison 7 FINAL Hancock 2 West Harrison 3 FINAL SOFTBALL Oak Forest (LA) 4 East Central 8 FINAL St. Patrick 4 East Central 4 FINAL Moss Point 0 George Co. 13 FINAL George Co. 0 Harrison Cen. 6 FINAL Ocean Springs 1 Long Beach 0 FINAL Oak Forest (LA) 2 Long Beach 8 FINAL Pass Christian 2 Ocean Springs 5 FINAL Oak Forest (LA) 2 Pass Christian 2 FINAL East Central 9 Vancleave 2 FINAL

