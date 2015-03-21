Biloxi knocks off Oak Grove in 11 innings; other HS baseball/sof - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Biloxi knocks off Oak Grove in 11 innings; other HS baseball/softball scores

UNDATED (WLOX) - There were a couple marquee matchups in high school baseball and softball on the gulf coast Saturday. 

On the baseball side of things, the Biloxi Indians (9-1) earned a 2-1 win in 11 innings over the Oak Grove Warriors (10-3). Oak Grove scored the first run of the game in the 11th inning, but Biloxi's Mason Berkowitz hit the game-tying RBI single and scored the game-winning run on a balk just a few minutes later. 

Jack Schmidt was credited with a no-decision for the Indians after pitching eight scoreless innings and recording five strikeouts. Austin Wilson, who pitched the final three innings, earned the win.

At the D'Iberville Softball Spring Fling, the St. Patrick Lady Irish (8-1-1) and East Central Lady Hornets (10-1-1) played to a 4-4 tie. Because it was a tournament without district implications, games were kept to a time limit and could end in ties. 

BASEBALL
Oak Grove 1
Biloxi 2 F/11
Gulfport 3
East Central 2 FINAL
Gulfport 3
East Central 6 FINAL
Greene Co.  0
Gautier 14 FINAL
Resurrection 1
Gautier 12 FINAL
Pass Christian 8
Long Beach 0 FINAL
Pass Christian 2
Long Beach 8 FINAL
Ocean Springs  9
Pascagoula 1 FINAL
St. Stanislaus 15
Picayune 1 FINAL
Harrison Cen. 0
PRC 2 FINAL
Bay 1
St. Martin 4 FINAL
Bay 5
St. Martin 15 FINAL
Hancock 6
St. Patrick 3 FINAL
NE Jones 8
Stone 1 FINAL
Oak Grove 4
Vancleave 9 FINAL
St. Patrick 3
West Harrison 7 FINAL
Hancock 2
West Harrison 3 FINAL
SOFTBALL
Oak Forest (LA) 4
East Central 8 FINAL
St. Patrick 4
East Central 4 FINAL
Moss Point 0
George Co. 13 FINAL
George Co. 0
Harrison Cen. 6 FINAL
Ocean Springs 1
Long Beach 0 FINAL
Oak Forest (LA) 2
Long Beach 8 FINAL
Pass Christian 2
Ocean Springs 5 FINAL
Oak Forest (LA) 2
Pass Christian 2 FINAL
East Central 9
Vancleave 2 FINAL

