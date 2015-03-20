Harrison Central's Jazzmun Holmes earns MVP honors in MS-AL All-Star Game

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.

If Mississippi State women's basketball head coach Vic Schaefer needed one more look at one of their future players, the Mississippi-Alabama All-Star Game was a good one to watch.Harrison Central senior Jazzmun Holmes was named MVP for the Mississippi squad after leading the team with 17 points in a 93-87 loss. The Mississippi State signee also had four rebounds, four assists and four steals.Schaefer will have to see it on video, though, since he was a little preoccupied with his Bulldogs team in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Fifth-seeded MSU earned a 57-47 victory over No. 12 Tulane Friday afternoon at Cameron Indoor Stadium -- otherwise known as the home of the Duke Blue Devils.That will be MSU's opponent this Sunday as well. Duke survived against Albany 54-52 to advance to play the Bulldogs.Holmes, who helped lead Harrison Central to the 6A semis, led the Red Rebelettes during her senior season in scoring (15.6), rebounds (7.5), assists (7.3) and steals (4.7).