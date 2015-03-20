2 Coast eateries make list of Mississippi's best

South Mississippi is known for its flavorful seafood recipes and generous portion sizes that will leave any diner satisfied. The real estate blog movoto.com recently named two Coast restaurants to a list of Mississippi's best eateries.

The list is titled “15 Mississippi Restaurants That Will Blow The Taste Buds Out Of Your Mouth.”

Darwell's, located at 127 E 1st Street in Long Beach, was placed high on the list at number four. Darwell's is known across the Coast for its unique seafood dishes, but the website claims, “the dessert is the reason that you'll be daydreaming to come back.”

Further down the list, we find The Grind Coffee & Nosh rounding out the top 10. The website touts the cafe's coffee brews and breakfast sandwiches and pastries as some of the best in the state. You can get your morning fix from the restaurant located at 934 Cedar Lake Road in Biloxi.

The can check out the full movoto.com list here: http://shout.lt/YKvL.

