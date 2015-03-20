Keesler: Parts of Back Bay off limits during air show

Officials with Keesler Air Force Base announced Friday portions of the Back Bay in Biloxi will be closed to marine traffic during the base's air show and open house. The air show is scheduled to take flight on March 28-29.

Keesler officials say the safety zone will include portions of Back Bay directly behind the base.

The safety zone will be in affect from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting on March 27 and lasting through the end of the show. Officials say boats will be able to travel through the zone from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., but anchoring will be prohibited.

Moving through and anchoring in the safety zone will be prohibited from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Officials say the Coast Guard and other marine agencies will be on hand to escort any watercraft out of the restricted area.

If you have any questions about the safety zone, you can call the Coast Guard Sector Mobile at 251-441-5976.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.