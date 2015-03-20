Keesler: Parts of Back Bay off limits during air show - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Keesler: Parts of Back Bay off limits during air show

By Chris Thies, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Photo source: United States Air Force) (Photo source: United States Air Force)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Officials with Keesler Air Force Base announced Friday portions of the Back Bay in Biloxi will be closed to marine traffic during the base's air show and open house. The air show is scheduled to take flight on March 28-29.

Keesler officials say the safety zone will include portions of Back Bay directly behind the base.

The safety zone will be in affect from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting on March 27 and lasting through the end of the show. Officials say boats will be able to travel through the zone from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., but anchoring will be prohibited.

Moving through and anchoring in the safety zone will be prohibited from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Officials say the Coast Guard and other marine agencies will be on hand to escort any watercraft out of the restricted area.

If you have any questions about the safety zone, you can call the Coast Guard Sector Mobile at 251-441-5976.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • Keesler: Parts of Back Bay off limits during air showMore>>

  • Keesler, South MS get ready for air show and open house

    Keesler, South MS get ready for air show and open house

    Wednesday, February 11 2015 10:27 PM EST2015-02-12 03:27:35 GMT
    Friday, February 13 2015 12:28 PM EST2015-02-13 17:28:16 GMT
    The Keesler Air Show and Open House will be March 28 and 29, and the excitement is starting to build in anticipation for the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds aerial demonstration team.More >>
    The Keesler Air Show and Open House will be March 28 and 29, and the excitement is starting to build in anticipation for the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds aerial demonstration team.More >>
Powered by Frankly