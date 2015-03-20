Gulfport baseball explodes for 13 runs in win over D'Iberville - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Gulfport baseball explodes for 13 runs in win over D'Iberville

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

After inclement weather wiped out nearly the entire schedule for high school baseball and softball on the gulf coast last week, the Gulfport Admirals earned a 13-3 win over the D'Iberville Warriors Thu., March 19.

Gulfport was scheduled to play D'Iberville twice the week before, but constant rain forced postponements of both games. However, the two teams were able to play Thursday at the home of the Admirals.

Despite not recording a single hit in the first inning, Gulfport walked five times on the way to a 3-0 lead. D'Iberville countered with two runs in the top of the second inning via an RBI single by Travis Bender and another run scoring on an error. 

The Admirals tallied seven runs in the bottom of the second inning, initiated by Alex Nelms, who clobbered a two-run double to right-center field to put Gulfport ahead 5-2.

Three batters later, Kaleb Fredericks blasted an RBI double off the wall in left-center to expand the lead to four runs.

After a bases-loaded walk put the Admirals on top 7-2, Tyler Cuevas stepped up to the plate and notched a two-run double down the left-field line to extend the lead to 9-2 and place runners on second and third.

The Admirals were able to tack on four more runs in the game, while the Warriors scored their third and final run on a wild pitch in the top of the third inning.

Both teams return to action Friday night. Gulfport will travel to Ocean Springs, while D'Iberville hosts Hancock.

BASEBALL
D'Iberville 3
Gulfport 13 FINAL
Vancleave 2
Pass Christian 7 FINAL
SOFTBALL
Hancock 5
Biloxi 3 FINAL
West Harrison 9
Gulfport 0 FINAL
Harrison Central 11
Ocean Springs 0 FINAL
George County 13
Pascagoula 3 FINAL
Moss Point 17
Pass Christian 10 FINAL
Vancleave 15
Poplarville 20 FINAL
St. Patrick 18
Sumrall 4 FINAL

