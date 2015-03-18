Peanut Butter Pie from Farm Families of Mississippi

Peanuts are not only good for family food plans but they brought in $21 million to our state’s economy in 2014. Mississippi farm families grew peanuts on 29,000 acres last year. So whether you like roasted peanuts, boiled peanuts, or peanut butter, remember Mississippi farm families love growing peanuts for our families and yours!
Easy Peanut Butter Pie
- 1 - 8 oz. cream cheese
- 1 cup powdered sugar
- 1/2 cup milk
- 1 cup crunchy peanut butter
- Large container of whipped topping
- 2 graham cracker pie crusts
- Chopped peanuts
Mix first four ingredients together. Fold in whipped topping. Put in graham cracker pie crusts and freeze. Take out just before serving. Sprinkle top of pies with chopped peanuts.
Optional: Drizzle with chocolate syrup.
Makes 2 pies.