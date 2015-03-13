Pascagoula's Golson earns key to the city

The cheers for Senquez Golson on this Friday night weren't as boisterous as the ones he had been used to at Pascagoula High School in the past, but it was still surreal.

The former three-sport star for the Panthers was given a key to the city of Pascagoula by mayor Jim Blevins Friday night inside the cafeteria of Golson's former high school.

Also, in the future, March 14th will be known as "Senquez Golson Day" in the city of Pascagoula.

"It's hard for me to leave," Golson said. "I always get homesick and [have] to go back. There's no place like Pascagoula, let alone the coast."

Golson was drafted by the Boston Red Sox in 2011 but chose to attend Ole Miss after playing football, baseball and running track at Pascagoula. He decided to focus solely on football after playing the 2012 season with the Rebels baseball team.

After recording six interceptions for the Rebels from 2011-13, he bolstered his draft stock to a superb level after finishing the 2014 season with 10 interceptions. He also notched eight pass deflections en route to a unanimous All-American selection.

While his interception total was the highest this past season, his former coach at Pascagoula High School, Scott Sisson, says he always knew Golson displayed the ability to find the football (or baseball) in the air with unprecedented quickness.

"I saw him do that as a baseball player in little league," Sisson said. "He was always in the outfield. If the ball was hit in the air, you really didn't need a right or left fielder. He could go get it."

Like many NFL draft prospects, Golson really has no idea which team has the most interest in bring him aboard. While it's unlikely he'll be selected during the first day of the NFL Draft April 30, he expects to hear his name called on day two.

"The thing I've been hearing now is mid-second round or third round," Golson said. "Tracking the ball is what I do. I love it, but I'm also physical. I can come up [on the line], make a hit and I have great instincts."

According to Golson's draft prospect page on NFL.com, he's listed at 5-feet-9, 176 pounds. If he had a few more inches to add to his height, there would be no doubt that Golson would be a first-round projection.

Golson has a meeting scheduled with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a few days, and he'll also have talks with the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers.

