WLOX Press Box: NCAA Violations

The NCAA basketball regular season has come to an end. Right now, students and fans across the country are waiting with baited breath to see where their favorite school might end up in the tournament brackets. One school you won't see in March this year, the University of Southern Mississippi. It's not just because the Golden Eagles finished the season with a 9-20 record, which is tied for the worst in Conference USA. No, USM players are back to focusing on their studies thanks to a self-imposed one year post season ban due to NCAA rules violations by the previous coaching regime.

Before Donnie Tyndall left Hattiesburg, he built a winning program -- one that racked up 56 wins in two seasons and a share of the regular season Conference USA title in 2014. But he didn't just do it with hard work and good play. An investigation into Tyndall's recruiting practices uncovered Prop 48 violations for several incoming recruits. Prop 48 covers minimum grades and test scores required for a student to sign to play for an NCAA school.

Tyndall reportedly signed players to scholarships who did not meet those requirements. He broke the rules, built a winner and then got out of Dodge. He departed for greener pastures in Tennessee and left incoming head coach Doc Sadler with the mess of an NCAA probe and a disjointed roster.

So as Tyndall and the Volunteers prepare for a March Madness run, Doc Sadler and the USM brain trust are left trying to save face. In an attempt to make amends for the program's former leader, USM imposed a one-year postseason ban. But the question now becomes what does that actually say to the current and future players at USM? A one-year ban in a year when the Golden Eagles couldn't see the postseason with a pair of binoculars says, 'We're only doing this because we were left with this mess.'

It also says, 'We're not actually serious about the infractions, but since we got caught, and hung out to dry, we'll punish ourselves.' But that punishment doesn't mean anything, because it doesn't actually hurt anyone involved with the team. If Southern Miss was serious about paying its dues, it would allow the NCAA to complete the investigation, then accept whatever penalties are handed down without question.

Tyndall, who has a history of NCAA infractions, left Morehead State after being placed on probation for violations. He left USM after allegedly committing more recruiting no-no's. So, who's to say he's not breaking the rules at UT? Is anyone at Tennessee willing to say this guy is a collegiate crook and should be punished? Probably not because he is still winning. If it is confirmed through the probe of USM that Tyndall again broke the rules, hopefully the NCAA brass will step up and make an example out of him.

That brings me to Syracuse and Jim Boeheim, who is one of the winningest coaches in NCAA history. But does that matter when he used questionable recruiting and organizational practices to build winners? Apparently it does. This is one time when the NCAA said, 'We don't care what punishments you imposed on yourself. We are the governing body and we will decide what your punishment will be.' While trying to avoid severe punishment in an investigation that lasted the better part of a decade, the long-time head coach agreed to a self-imposed penalty for multiple violations that included recruiting, drug policy and booster infractions. The NCAA decided to make an example out of Boeheim, suspending him for nine conference games, as well as stripping the school of 12 full scholarships, vacating 108 wins dating back to 2001, and putting the program on probation for five years. Syracuse officials have said they will appeal, at least in part. But this is where the self-imposed penalty becomes a double-edged sword. By imposing your own punishment, you have, in fact, admitted guilt and should be punished.

While I commend officials for passing a proper penalty on a program that has clearly been playing it fast and loose with the rules for years, it brings up an entirely different issue at the same time. What does it mean when the penalties imposed on an established program, don't create any problems for that program moving forward? Yes, Syracuse will have to make some tough choices when it comes to whom they will give scholarships to in the future, but they still have the ability to play postseason games as early as next season, which will help the school maintain a presence in the national spotlight.

If the NCAA wants to make a real example out of programs that clearly have no regard for the rules, they should make punishments harsh and unwavering across the board. If you break the rules, you will pay by losing scholarships, and the ability to gain any kind of notoriety with postseason success. It's not just about holding programs accountable. It's moreso about what's right. College programs should be held to a higher standard and an increased level of responsibility because of the circumstances of their existence. Unlike the pros, who are paid to do a job and get it done by any means necessary, college programs should first and foremost exist to teach young men and women how to play the game the right way. Coaches and teachers should be expected to mold these young athletes into well-rounded individuals who strive for success, and do it within the rules established.

While the NCAA cannot prevent schools from self-imposing punishments, the organization should not go easy on programs either. A self-imposed punishment is simply an admission of guilt plain and simple. If a program admits they broke the rules, they should then allow the governing body of their association, to take action, as it is their right to do, according to NCAA bylaws (Art. 19.01.3 - Responsibility to Cooperate). College coaches are teachers. It is their job to promote an environment of growth and maturity. If they break the rules, they should be punished to the full extent of the rules agreed to when their school entered into an agreement with the NCAA.

