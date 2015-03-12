MS Power files for rehearing with state Supreme Court over rate hike ruling

Last month, the Mississippi Supreme Court ordered Mississippi Power to refund $257 million collected from rate hikes approved in 2013 to its 186,000 customers. Thursday, the power company filed an application for the state's highest court to rehear the case.

The Public Service Commission approved the rate hikes in March 2013 to offset monthly rates once the Kemper County lignite plant comes online in 2016.

The Supreme Court ruled the PSC did not follow proper guidelines while approving the 24 percent rate increase.

In its request for a new hearing, Mississippi Power claims the PSC “appropriately used its authority” to establish “fair and reasonable rates.” The power company also said the PSC and state legislature have the authority to set rates, not the Supreme Court.

Mississippi Power President and CEO Ed Holland said the Supreme Court's decision could lead to steeper rates for customers in the future.

“Because the Court action will result in higher rates and bills to customers, Mississippi Power is asking the Court to reconsider its decision,” Holland said. “The company is committed to ensuring our customers are not hurt by this decision and that we do what is in their best interest.”

Power company officials say the court's decision could lead to a rate increase of 35 to 40 percent instead of the 24 percent hike set by the PSC.

“If the Supreme Court ruling stands, our customers will see a substantial increase in rates,” Holland said. “We do not believe that was the Court's intent.”

Thursday was the deadline to file for a rehearing. We are still waiting to hear if the PSC also filed an application.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.