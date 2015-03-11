Biloxi River reaches minor flood stage

After Tuesday's massive downpour in South Mississippi, the swollen Biloxi River has overflowed its banks. (Source: WLOX)

After Tuesday's massive downpour in South Mississippi, the swollen Biloxi River has overflowed its banks. Harrison County Emergency Management Director Rupert Lacy said the river was six inches above its 12 foot flood stage at 12:10 p.m. Wednesday.

"We're watching the Tchoutacabouffa River and the Wolf River, too, but the heaviest rain has been in the Biloxi River area," said Lacy.

WLOX 24/7 Meteorologist Tommy Richards says a Flash Flood Watch remains in effect today through Friday afternoon as a weak surface trough lingers over the north and western Gulf of Mexico. Richards advises drivers to be careful on the roads because areas of fog are expected this evening and overnight as isolated thunderstorms are likely to happen. Drier conditions are expected this weekend as the trough begins to drift north.

