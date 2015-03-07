Harrison Central Red Rebelettes advance to 6A semifinal

Two coast teams from region 7-6A had opportunities to keep their season alive Saturday in the 6A quarterfinals at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson.The Harrison Central Red Rebelettes took advantage of their chance, winning 58-41 over Murrah. Harrison Central will play the Olive Branch Conquistadors in the semifinals for the second straight season. That matchup will take place Wed., March 11, at 6 p.m.Olive Branch earned that spot after eliminating the Hancock Lady Hawks 57-34. Despite being just the No. 3 seed from the region and sustaining numerous injuries, Hancock used its defensive prowess to make a postseason run before running into Olive Branch, which has only lost once in 32 games this season.The Bay Lady Tigers are the only other remaining high school basketball team from the coast still alive in the postseason. They will face Pontotoc in a 4A semifinal game Wed., March 11, at 2 p.m.