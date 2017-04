Saturday HS baseball/softball scores

Some of the highlights include the Biloxi Indians and Hancock Hawks both improving to 6-0 on the season with doubleheader sweeps. Biloxi defeated Baldwin County and Mobile Christian, while Hancock swept Bay.









BASEBALL Biloxi 5 Baldwin Co. 0 FINAL Pascagoula 2 Forrest Co. AHS 0 FINAL St. Patrick 5 Gautier 8 FINAL Hattiesburg 10 Gautier 11 FINAL Jackson Academy 6 Gulfport 4 FINAL Bay 1 Hancock 8 F/Gm1 Bay 2 Hancock 8 F/Gm2 Picayune 0 Harrison Central 10 F/Gm1 Picayune 2 Harrison Central 13 F/Gm2 St. Patrick 4 Hattiesburg 8 FINAL St. Stanislaus 7 Jackson Academy 3 FINAL Pascagoula 0 Jackson Prep 12 FINAL D'Iberville 3 Long Beach 4 FINAL Biloxi 13 Mobile Chr. 2 FINAL Ocean Springs 13 Moss Point 2 F/Gm1 Ocean Springs 14 Moss Point 0 F/Gm2 West Harrison 3 PRC 5 F/Gm1 West Harrison 5 PRC 9 F/Gm2 St. Stanislaus 7 Ridgeland 2 FINAL St. Martin 6 Stone 5 F/Gm1 St. Martin 9 Stone 4 F/Gm2 George Co. 9 Vancleave 1 FINAL SOFTBALL Hancock 3 Biloxi 10 FINAL Perry Central 4 Gulfport 12 FINAL Long Beach 0 Hancock 0 FINAL St. Patrick 2 Harrison Central 1 FINAL Long Beach 6 OLA 0 FINAL D'Iberville 0 St. Patrick 5 FINAL Biloxi 0 West Harrison 2 FINAL

Justin Lockey hit a walk-off, 2-run home run for Long Beach in a 4-3 victory over D'Iberville.

There were 30 high school baseball and softball scores reported to WLOX for Sat., March 7. If there is a game missing from this list or a correction needs to be made, please call the sports desk at (228)896-2587 or e-mail Tyler Bouldin at tbouldin@wlox.com