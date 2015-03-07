Saturday HS baseball/softball scores - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Saturday HS baseball/softball scores

There were 30 high school baseball and softball scores reported to WLOX for Sat., March 7. If there is a game missing from this list or a correction needs to be made, please call the sports desk at (228)896-2587 or e-mail Tyler Bouldin at tbouldin@wlox.com.

Some of the highlights include the Biloxi Indians and Hancock Hawks both improving to 6-0 on the season with doubleheader sweeps. Biloxi defeated Baldwin County and Mobile Christian, while Hancock swept Bay. 

Justin Lockey hit a walk-off, 2-run home run for Long Beach in a 4-3 victory over D'Iberville.

BASEBALL
Biloxi 5
Baldwin Co. 0 FINAL
Pascagoula 2
Forrest Co. AHS 0 FINAL
St. Patrick 5
Gautier 8 FINAL
Hattiesburg 10
Gautier 11 FINAL
Jackson Academy 6
Gulfport 4 FINAL
Bay 1
Hancock 8 F/Gm1
Bay 2
Hancock 8 F/Gm2
Picayune 0
Harrison Central 10 F/Gm1
Picayune 2
Harrison Central 13 F/Gm2
St. Patrick 4
Hattiesburg 8 FINAL
St. Stanislaus 7
Jackson Academy 3 FINAL
Pascagoula 0
Jackson Prep 12 FINAL
D'Iberville 3
Long Beach 4 FINAL
Biloxi 13
Mobile Chr. 2 FINAL
Ocean Springs 13
Moss Point 2 F/Gm1
Ocean Springs 14
Moss Point 0 F/Gm2
West Harrison 3
PRC 5 F/Gm1
West Harrison 5
PRC 9 F/Gm2
St. Stanislaus 7
Ridgeland 2 FINAL
St. Martin 6
Stone 5 F/Gm1
St. Martin 9
Stone 4 F/Gm2
George Co. 9
Vancleave 1 FINAL
SOFTBALL
Hancock 3
Biloxi 10 FINAL
Perry Central 4
Gulfport 12 FINAL
Long Beach 0
Hancock 0 FINAL
St. Patrick 2
Harrison Central 1 FINAL
Long Beach 6
OLA 0 FINAL
D'Iberville 0
St. Patrick 5 FINAL
Biloxi 0
West Harrison 2 FINAL

