The Shed BBQ website hacked by group claiming to be ISIS - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

The Shed BBQ website hacked by group claiming to be ISIS

By Chris Thies, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Screen grab from theshedbbq.com. Screen grab from theshedbbq.com.
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - WLOX News has confirmed The Shed Barbecue and Blue Joint's website was hacked sometime Saturday by a group claiming to be the terrorist group ISIS.

Owner Brad Orrison tells us the site has been taken down for about four or five hours as a precaution. He said the site doesn't appear to be harmed, and that it looks more like a high school prank than a true hack from the Islamic State.

“Welcome to unsocial media,” said Orrison.
Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly