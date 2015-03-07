The Shed BBQ website hacked by group claiming to be ISIS

WLOX News has confirmed The Shed Barbecue and Blue Joint's website was hacked sometime Saturday by a group claiming to be the terrorist group ISIS.

Owner Brad Orrison tells us the site has been taken down for about four or five hours as a precaution. He said the site doesn't appear to be harmed, and that it looks more like a high school prank than a true hack from the Islamic State.



“Welcome to unsocial media,” said Orrison.

