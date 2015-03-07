Friday HS baseball/softball scores - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Friday HS baseball/softball scores

There were 19 high school baseball and softball scores reported to WLOX for Fri., March 6. If there is a game missing from this list or a correction needs to be made, please call the sports desk at (228)896-2587 or e-mail Tyler Bouldin at tbouldin@wlox.com.

Some of the highlights of Friday's action include two complete-game shutouts by Biloxi pitchers Mason Berkowitz and Austin Creel against Foley, Ala., and Picayune's Peyton Lee striking out 14 hitters in a complete game effort in a 2-1 win over Presbyterian Christian.

BASEBALL
West Harrison
Bay PPD
Pascagoula 3
Columbia 5 FINAL
Biloxi 4
Foley (AL) 0 F/Gm1
Biloxi 8
Foley (AL) 0 F/Gm2
Vancleave 10
Gautier 8 FINAL
St. Martin 1
Hancock 11 FINAL
Pass Christian 3
Harrison Central 1 FINAL
Hattiesburg 10
Ocean Springs 9 FINAL
Presbyterian Chr. 1
Picayune 2 FINAL
Long Beach 1
Poplarville 10 FINAL
Gulfport 11
Ridgeland 4 FINAL
D'Iberville 6
St. Patrick 1 FINAL
Moss Point 4
Stone 12 FINAL
Gulfport 2
Sumrall 3 F/9
St. Stanislaus 3
Taylorsville 9 FINAL
SOFTBALL
Vancleave 0
Biloxi 10 FINAL
OLA 18
Gautier 15 FINAL
PRC 11
Gulfport 0 FINAL
Vancleave 3
Gulfport 4 FINAL
Harrison Central 8
St. Patrick 2 FINAL
Greene County 2
West Harrison 11 FINAL

