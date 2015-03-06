Bay Lady Tigers basketball wins; Harrison Central, Hancock play Saturday

The Bay Lady Tigers advanced to the 4A semifinals after a 68-65 double overtime win over New Albany Fri., March 6.

With New Albany trailing 60-57 in the first overtime, Tashonda Caviness nailed a 3-point shot as time expired to force an extra session. But the Lady Tigers outscored their opponent 8-5 in the second OT to move on to the next round.

Bay will face the Pontotoc-Quitman winner Wed., March 11, at the Mississippi Coliseum.

The St. Martin Yellow Jackets advanced to Jackson for the first time in school history, but the Madison Central Jaguars ousted them in the 6A quarterfinals 65-38.

All three playoff-eligible girls basketball teams from region 7-6A are still alive and will look to advance Saturday.

Region 7-6A's No. 1 seed, Hattiesburg, meets Starkville at 7:30 p.m. The No. 2 seed, Harrison Central, battles Murrah at 4 p.m., while the third-seed Hancock Lady Hawks face off against Olive Branch at 2 p.m.

BOYS SCORES Pascagoula 48 Callaway 67 FINAL West Harrison 27 Ridgeland 36 FINAL St. Martin 38 Madison Cent. 65 FINAL GIRLS SCORES Stone 32 Callaway 51 FINAL West Harrison 62 Pearl 64 FINAL Bay 68 New Albany 65 F/2OT GIRLS SCHED. Hancock Olive Branch Mar. 7 -- 2 p.m. Harrison Cent. Murrah Mar. 7 -- 4 p.m.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.