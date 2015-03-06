Bay Lady Tigers basketball wins; Harrison Central, Hancock play Saturday

The Bay Lady Tigers advanced to the 4A semifinals after a 68-65 double overtime win over New Albany Fri., March 6.
With New Albany trailing 60-57 in the first overtime, Tashonda Caviness nailed a 3-point shot as time expired to force an extra session. But the Lady Tigers outscored their opponent 8-5 in the second OT to move on to the next round.
Bay will face the Pontotoc-Quitman winner Wed., March 11, at the Mississippi Coliseum.
The St. Martin Yellow Jackets advanced to Jackson for the first time in school history, but the Madison Central Jaguars ousted them in the 6A quarterfinals 65-38.
All three playoff-eligible girls basketball teams from region 7-6A are still alive and will look to advance Saturday.
Region 7-6A's No. 1 seed, Hattiesburg, meets Starkville at 7:30 p.m. The No. 2 seed, Harrison Central, battles Murrah at 4 p.m., while the third-seed Hancock Lady Hawks face off against Olive Branch at 2 p.m.
|BOYS SCORES
|Pascagoula
|48
|Callaway
|67
|FINAL
|West Harrison
|27
|Ridgeland
|36
|FINAL
|St. Martin
|38
|Madison Cent.
|65
|FINAL
|GIRLS SCORES
|Stone
|32
|Callaway
|51
|FINAL
|West Harrison
|62
|Pearl
|64
|FINAL
|Bay
|68
|New Albany
|65
|F/2OT
|GIRLS SCHED.
|Hancock
|Olive Branch
|Mar. 7 -- 2 p.m.
|Harrison Cent.
|Murrah
|Mar. 7 -- 4 p.m.
