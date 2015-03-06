Krystal Kersey to serve 35 years for husband's murder

In January, Krystal Dawn Kersey pleaded guilty to running over and killing her husband at an apartment complex in June of 2013. Friday, she was sentenced to 35 years in prison by a Jackson County judge.

Kersey, 27, admitted to running over Justin Gary Stork, 24, in the area of River Bend Apartments in Gautier.

Authorities say she hit him with a blue Toyota Celica, which she eventually crashed into a tree while Stork was still hanging on. She then fled the scene.

Stork was found dead at the apartment complex by authorities. Kersey turned herself into police just hours later.

After serving her prison sentence, Kersey will remain on probation for five years. She must also pay $2,000 in fines and contribute $200 to the Crime Victim's Compensation Fund.

She is ordered to have no contact with Stork's family.

“Domestic violence is a serious problem across the nation and in our community. Too often we see these incidents turn violent, and sometimes deadly,” said District Attorney Tony Lawrence. “Krystal Kersey used her vehicle to chase down and strike her husband. He lost his life, and his family and friends lost a person that they loved. Her actions deserve a lengthy jail sentence. I hope this 35 year, day-for-day, sentence serves as a reminder to citizens that violence is never the way to solve problems.”

