Coast HS basketball teams go winless in Thursday quarterfinals

West Harrison had its 19-game winning streak snapped in the 5A boys quarterfinals in a 36-27 loss to the Ridgeland Titans Thu., March 5.
The Hurricanes (28-3) had 26 wins in as many games this season when scoring at least 50 points. However, first-year head coach Milton Ray's squad dropped to 2-3 when they were unable to reach that mark.
Ridgeland (28-3) entered the game at Jackson State University having allowed an average of 30 points per game in their past six contests. The Titans have now won 13 consecutive games and will play Wayne County for a chance to advance to the 5A state final.
Senior guard Harvey Smart led the way with 11 points for West Harrison, which shot just 25.8% from the field for the game.
In the two 5A girls quarterfinal matchups regarding coast teams, the Stone Lady Tomcats and West Harrison Lady Hurricanes were both eliminated from the playoffs. Stone lost 51-32 to Callaway, while West Harrison dropped a 64-62 contest to Pearl.
|BOYS SCORES
|Pascagoula
|48
|Callaway
|67
|FINAL
|West Harrison
|27
|Ridgeland
|36
|FINAL
|GIRLS SCORES
|Stone
|32
|Callaway
|51
|FINAL
|West Harrison
|62
|Pearl
|64
|FINAL
|BOYS SCHED.
|St. Martin
|Madison Cent.
|Mar. 6 -- 7 p.m.
|GIRLS SCHED.
|Bay
|New Albany
|Mar. 6 -- 8 p.m.
|Hancock
|Olive Branch
|Mar. 7 -- 2 p.m.
|Harrison Cent.
|Murrah
|Mar. 7 -- 4 p.m.
Copyright 2015 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.
208 DeBuys Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
(228) 896-1313
wlox@wlox.com
(228) 896-1313EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.