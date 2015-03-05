Coast HS basketball teams go winless in Thursday quarterfinals

West Harrison had its 19-game winning streak snapped in the 5A boys quarterfinals in a 36-27 loss to the Ridgeland Titans Thu., March 5.

The Hurricanes (28-3) had 26 wins in as many games this season when scoring at least 50 points. However, first-year head coach Milton Ray's squad dropped to 2-3 when they were unable to reach that mark.

Ridgeland (28-3) entered the game at Jackson State University having allowed an average of 30 points per game in their past six contests. The Titans have now won 13 consecutive games and will play Wayne County for a chance to advance to the 5A state final.

Senior guard Harvey Smart led the way with 11 points for West Harrison, which shot just 25.8% from the field for the game.

In the two 5A girls quarterfinal matchups regarding coast teams, the Stone Lady Tomcats and West Harrison Lady Hurricanes were both eliminated from the playoffs. Stone lost 51-32 to Callaway, while West Harrison dropped a 64-62 contest to Pearl.

BOYS SCORES Pascagoula 48 Callaway 67 FINAL West Harrison 27 Ridgeland 36 FINAL GIRLS SCORES Stone 32 Callaway 51 FINAL West Harrison 62 Pearl 64 FINAL BOYS SCHED. St. Martin Madison Cent. Mar. 6 -- 7 p.m. GIRLS SCHED. Bay New Albany Mar. 6 -- 8 p.m. Hancock Olive Branch Mar. 7 -- 2 p.m. Harrison Cent. Murrah Mar. 7 -- 4 p.m.

