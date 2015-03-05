Biloxi's Isaiah Canaan scores career-high 31 points in OT loss Wednesday

UNDATED (WLOX) -
Not even two weeks after being traded from the Houston Rockets to the Philadelphia 76ers, Isaiah Canaan set career-highs in points (31) and 3-point shots made (8) in the Sixers' 123-118 overtime loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder Wed., March 4.
The former Biloxi Indian's previous scoring peak was a 24-point clip as a member of the Rockets earlier this season where he also set a then-individual record of six 3-point shots made.
Canaan also had seven rebounds and six assists Wednesday night.
Unfortunately, Russell Westbrook was on the other side to overshadow Canaan and the gutsy Philadelphia performance.
Westbrook also set career-highs in points (49) and rebounds (16). He also pitched in with 10 assists, becoming the first player since Michael Jordan in 1989 with four consecutive triple-doubles.
Philadelphia (13-48) has won just once in seven games since Canaan was acquired Thu., Feb. 21.
