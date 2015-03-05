Biloxi's Isaiah Canaan scores career-high 31 points in OT loss Wednesday

Not even two weeks after being traded from the Houston Rockets to the Philadelphia 76ers, Isaiah Canaan set career-highs in points (31) and 3-point shots made (8) in the Sixers' 123-118 overtime loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder Wed., March 4.The former Biloxi Indian's previous scoring peak was a 24-point clip as a member of the Rockets earlier this season where he also set a then-individual record of six 3-point shots made.Canaan also had seven rebounds and six assists Wednesday night.Unfortunately, Russell Westbrook was on the other side to overshadow Canaan and the gutsy Philadelphia performance.Westbrook also set career-highs in points (49) and rebounds (16). He also pitched in with 10 assists, becoming the first player since Michael Jordan in 1989 with four consecutive triple-doubles.Philadelphia (13-48) has won just once in seven games since Canaan was acquired Thu., Feb. 21.

