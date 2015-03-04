Pascagoula eliminated by Callaway; Thursday schedule

|BOYS SCORES
|Pascagoula
|48
|Callaway
|67
|FINAL
|BOYS SCHED.
|West Harrison
|Ridgeland
|Mar. 5 -- 10:30 a.m.
|St. Martin
|Madison Cent.
|Mar. 6 -- 8:30 p.m.
|GIRLS SCHED.
|Stone
|Callaway
|Mar. 5 -- 4 p.m.
|West Harrison
|Pearl
|Mar. 5 -- 8 p.m.
|Bay
|New Albany
|Mar. 6 -- 8 p.m.
|Hancock
|Olive Branch
|Mar. 7 -- 2 p.m.
|Harrison Cent.
|Murrah
|Mar. 7 -- 4 p.m.
208 DeBuys Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
(228) 896-1313
wlox@wlox.com
(228) 896-1313EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.