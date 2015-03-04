Pascagoula eliminated by Callaway; Thursday schedule





The Panthers (20-12) were led in scoring by Jacques Belford, who had 11 points. Callaway (29-2) won its 22nd consecutive game and were led in scoring by Dimencio Vaughn and Malik Newman, who had 23 and 17 points, respectively.









BOYS SCORES Pascagoula 48 Callaway 67 FINAL BOYS SCHED. West Harrison Ridgeland Mar. 5 -- 10:30 a.m. St. Martin Madison Cent. Mar. 6 -- 8:30 p.m. GIRLS SCHED. Stone Callaway Mar. 5 -- 4 p.m. West Harrison Pearl Mar. 5 -- 8 p.m. Bay New Albany Mar. 6 -- 8 p.m. Hancock Olive Branch Mar. 7 -- 2 p.m. Harrison Cent. Murrah Mar. 7 -- 4 p.m. Playoff games are still on schedule to be continued Thursday even with the threat of more winter weather in the Jackson area.

The Pascagoula Panthers boys basketball team was eliminated from the 5A playoffs after a 67-48 loss to Callaway Wed., March 4.