Pascagoula eliminated by Callaway; Thursday schedule

UNDATED (WLOX) - The Pascagoula Panthers boys basketball team was eliminated from the 5A playoffs after a 67-48 loss to Callaway Wed., March 4.

The Panthers (20-12) were led in scoring by Jacques Belford, who had 11 points. Callaway (29-2) won its 22nd consecutive game and were led in scoring by Dimencio Vaughn and Malik Newman, who had 23 and 17 points, respectively.

Playoff games are still on schedule to be continued Thursday even with the threat of more winter weather in the Jackson area. 

BOYS SCORES
Pascagoula 48
Callaway 67 FINAL
BOYS SCHED.
West Harrison
Ridgeland Mar. 5 -- 10:30 a.m.
St. Martin
Madison Cent. Mar. 6 -- 8:30 p.m.
GIRLS SCHED.
Stone
Callaway Mar. 5 -- 4 p.m.
West Harrison
Pearl Mar. 5 -- 8 p.m.
Bay
New Albany Mar. 6 -- 8 p.m.
Hancock
Olive Branch Mar. 7 -- 2 p.m.
Harrison Cent.
Murrah Mar. 7 -- 4 p.m.
