Tip of the Spear: A D'Iberville powerlifting story

One of Cade Ross' secrets to being one of the best powerlifters in the entire nation is eating cafeteria food.





"I'm serious," Ross said. "Everybody's like, 'Oh, it's nasty.' If you don't like it, I'll take it. If you want to get big and strong, eat some cafeteria food. Those lunch ladies better know that they're cooking is good."





It's not the top pick for everyone on the D'Iberville powerlifting team, but they're definitely doing a few things right considering the Warriors are the defending 6A south state champions.





In 2014, Ross earned a trip to the 6A state championships in Jackson to compete in the 148-pound weight class. He weighed in at 150.8 pounds and took first place with a total score of 1,260 despite being only a sophomore.





A lifter's score is a compiled total of the best squat, bench press and deadlift attempts. An athlete has three opportunities at each one.





There are 12 different weight classes, ranging from 114 to 308+. Ross actually jumped two levels and is now a part of the 181-pound class. He may be one of the many bodies of brawn in the D'Iberville workout room, but there are multiple reasons why he is the Warriors' tip of the spear.





"Cade was an eighth grader when I met him," D'Iberville powerlifting coach Josh Ladner said. "He wasn't necessarily the strongest kid right off the bat. He was one of the strongest but what I saw from him was his mentality and work ethic. He seemed like he took it very seriously.





"Right now, he's ranked number one in the state of Mississippi as far as pound-for-pound and how much weight he's moving. In the nation, he's third."





"That's a freak," senior David Valencia said. "Watching him start from the beginning and where he is now, it's amazing. Him getting bumped out of district his freshman year just fueled him and made him get better. [He's] one of the best lifters I've ever seen in person."





Valencia, who is known as "Japan" among his teammates because he used to live there, also competed in the state championships last year. In fact, D'Iberville was represented in 10 of those 12 weight classes.





The Warriors have racked up six consecutive district titles, including 2015. The root of their success is not only that acquired strength, but the confidence instilled to them by Ladner, who is a 2003 D'Iberville graduate.





"He teaches us to not only be physically strong but mentally strong as well," said senior Brenden Burns, who tied for fourth at the 2014 championships. "Whenever you're faced with adversity, he just tells you that some stuff is not worth going into it. Some stuff is worth only letting your actions speak louder than your words."





"My drive to coach stems directly from the success of these kids," Ladner said. "I mean that with all my heart. When I see one of these kids succeed, that is worth more than any money that I can receive."





One of those kids who he has assisted to new heights is the aforementioned Ross, who is a junior at D'Iberville and had to deal with the death of his father, Christopher, when he was only five years old.





Christopher Ross was 6-feet, 3-inches tall and weighed 250 pounds. As a commercial shrimper, he would drop off four sacks of oysters to Cade's godfather, Frankie Duggan, who spent 45 years working for the city of Biloxi and 13 as the city's port manager.





Those bags weighed about 80 pounds each. Christopher would lift them off the ground and set them over a fence.





So, yeah, strength runs in the Ross family.





Christopher passed away February 17, 2005. Since then, Cade's mother, Jennifer, has been a single mother raising not only Cade, but his brothers Justin and Joel.





"She's so strong," Cade Ross said. "A single parent always has something special about them. They were put in a situation like that by God for a reason. He obviously knew they were strong for a purpose of bringing up a child the way they needed to be brought up.





"She's my motivation for everything. You work hard so you're momma doesn't have to work hard anymore."





Cade's future goals include being a fireman. While it would be a tough job, he says he'd still have time to continue strength training.





The No. 1 plan for him, though, is to try to become a professional weightlifter. He'll have another chance to add to his already impressive resume on Sat., March 14, when D'Iberville High hosts a 6A powerlifting meet.





Using the strength passed down to him by his father, and the courage witnessed from his mother, that day will surely be another one that features Cade at the top of his class.





"I feel like God put me here for a purpose," Cade Ross said. "[I'm here] to learn and get strong for a reason. I'm not playing football or anything. This is what I want to do."





