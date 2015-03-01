Officials: Suspect shot, killed in George Co. standoff

Officials with the George County Sheriff's Department confirm to WLOX News an early morning standoff on Mt. Pleasant Road turned deadly on Sunday.

Department spokeswoman Shonna Pierce said it all started when deputies were called to a property after calls came in about a man shooting a gun in the area.

According to Pierce, "The subject at the property fired at officers then barricaded himself inside a home."

Authorities tells us that's when the Jackson County SWAT Team and the George County Special Response Team were called to the scene around 3 a.m.

Pierce said deputies gave the suspect several chances to surrender, but he refused to come out of the trailer. She said that's when deputies fired pepper spray into the trailer.

Pierce said after the pepper spray was fired, the suspect came out of the trailer holding a firearm. That's when authorities say they were forced to shoot the suspect.

Pierce said the suspect, who has not been identified, died at the scene.

Officials tell us the scene has been secured and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations is investigating.

