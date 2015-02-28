Eight coast HS basketball teams advance to state quarterfinals i - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Eight coast HS basketball teams advance to state quarterfinals in Jackson

UNDATED (WLOX) - The quarterfinal matchups for the high school basketball state tournament have been set.

St. Martin, West Harrison and Pascagoula are the three remaining boys teams, while Harrison Central, West Harrison, Stone and Bay are the remaining girls squads.

The third-round games are scheduled to take place March 6-7 in Jackson. The boys quarterfinal games will be played at Jackson State University, while the girls' contests will take place at the Mississippi Coliseum.

Below you will find the final scores from Saturday as well as the third-round schedule.

BOYS
Gulfport 60
St. Martin 63 FINAL
Natchez 46
Pascagoula 76 FINAL
W. Jones 60
W. Harrison 69 FINAL
Lawrence Co. 51
Pass Christian 44 FINAL
Moss Point 60
McComb 83 FINAL
GIRLS
Harr. Central 76
McComb 52 FINAL
BOYS
3RD ROUND
Callaway March 4
Pascagoula 8:30 p.m.
Ridgeland March 5
W. Harrison 10:30 a.m.
Madison Cent. March 6
St. Martin 8:30 p.m.
GIRLS
3RD ROUND
Callaway March 5
Stone 4 p.m.
Pearl March 5
W. Harrison 8 p.m.
New Albany March 6
Bay 8 p.m.
Olive Branch March 7
Hancock 2 p.m.
Murrah March 7
Harr. Central 4 p.m.

Powered by Frankly