Eight coast HS basketball teams advance to state quarterfinals in Jackson

The quarterfinal matchups for the high school basketball state tournament have been set.St. Martin, West Harrison and Pascagoula are the three remaining boys teams, while Harrison Central, West Harrison, Stone and Bay are the remaining girls squads.The third-round games are scheduled to take place March 6-7 in Jackson. The boys quarterfinal games will be played at Jackson State University, while the girls' contests will take place at the Mississippi Coliseum.

Below you will find the final scores from Saturday as well as the third-round schedule.