Eight coast HS basketball teams advance to state quarterfinals in Jackson

Below you will find the final scores from Saturday as well as the third-round schedule.
|BOYS
|Gulfport
|60
|St. Martin
|63
|FINAL
|Natchez
|46
|Pascagoula
|76
|FINAL
|W. Jones
|60
|W. Harrison
|69
|FINAL
|Lawrence Co.
|51
|Pass Christian
|44
|FINAL
|Moss Point
|60
|McComb
|83
|FINAL
|GIRLS
|Harr. Central
|76
|McComb
|52
|FINAL
|BOYS
|3RD ROUND
|Callaway
|March 4
|Pascagoula
|8:30 p.m.
|Ridgeland
|March 5
|W. Harrison
|10:30 a.m.
|Madison Cent.
|March 6
|St. Martin
|8:30 p.m.
|GIRLS
|3RD ROUND
|Callaway
|March 5
|Stone
|4 p.m.
|Pearl
|March 5
|W. Harrison
|8 p.m.
|New Albany
|March 6
|Bay
|8 p.m.
|Olive Branch
|March 7
|Hancock
|2 p.m.
|Murrah
|March 7
|Harr. Central
|4 p.m.
