U.S. Forest Service burns 1,600 acres in north Harrison Co.

The WLOX newsroom has been getting flooded with calls about a large plume of smoke and ashes falling in north Harrison County. We have learned it is all part of a prescribed burn by the U.S. Forest Service.

Eddie Baggett, with the forest service, said fire crews have been working through the day to burn more than 1,600 acres north of White Plains Road, east of Carr Bridge Road and about a mile west of Highway 15.

Baggett said the fire was started by helicopter ignition.

He said only a little bit of the fire continues to burn near White Plains Road. He said that fire should be out in about an hour.

Baggett said fire officials will remain in the area through the night to monitor hot spots and visibility conditions.

