Hancock Co. law enforcers grieving loss of Diamondhead police commander

Members of the Hancock County Sheriff's Department and Diamondhead Police Department are grieving after losing one of their own Saturday morning.

Hancock County Chief Deputy Don Bass confirms Capt. Al Hermann, 71, died at Ochsner Medical Center-North Shore in Slidell, LA, this morning after suffering a heart attack Friday evening. Hermann has been the commander of the Diamondhead Police Department since 2012.

“He has been such a help and a fine police officer for all these years,” said Bass.

Bass said Hermann was at a training class at the sheriff's department Friday evening when he collapsed suddenly. He said deputies at the station performed CPR until he was taken by ambulance to Hancock Medical Center.

Bass said Hermann was stabilized in Hancock County before being moved to Ochsner. He passed away Saturday morning.

Bass said the sheriff's department will have a tough time replacing the man who has been on board with the department for nearly 20 years. He said Hermann had a colorful past as a law enforcement officer and served as a great leader in the community.

“We will just have to pick up some ground and carry on his legacy,” said Bass.

