Friday HS basketball scores; Saturday schedule









North Pike 30 Bay 44 FINAL Hancock 33 Brandon 29 FINAL Stone 55 Pascagoula 51 FINAL Moss Point 62 South Pike 76 FINAL George Co. 47 W. Harrison 70 FINAL Picayune 35 W. Jones 64 FINAL Harr. Central St. Martin 2/28 -- 6 p.m. Friday night scores regarding girls basketball are listed below.

The high school basketball playoffs will continue Saturday. Multiple teams from the coast still have a shot at advancing to the state tournament in Jackson next week.In 6A playoffs, St. Martin High School will be the host site for two games Saturday. The Yellow Jackets host the Gulfport Admirals at 7:30 p.m., while the Lady Jackets welcome in the Harrison Central Red Rebelettes at 6 p.m.In 5A, the West Harrison Hurricanes play their first game in the postseason following a first-round bye and will host the West Jones Mustangs at 6 p.m. The Pascagoula Panthers host Natchez.The Pass Christian Pirates were the region 8-4A champions and advanced to the second round with a 54-37 win over Greene County. Pass Christian will host Lawrence County.Moss Point is also still alive in the 4A playoff bracket. The Tigers travel to McComb.