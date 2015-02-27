Qualifying candidates announced for county elections

The final lists of qualified candidates for county elections in the six coastal counties are in.
Hancock County
Superintendent:
Alan Dedeaux (R)
Teresa Vince Merwin (R)
Supervisor District 1:
Theresa Ryan (R)
Bruce Sellier Jr. (I)
David Yarbrough (I)
Jefferson (Buster) Verdin IV (D)
Jon Heaton (I)
Kurt A. Necaise (R)
Supervisor District 2:
Kenny Hoda (R)
Greg Shaw (R)
Supervisor District 3:
Blaine Lafontaine (R)
Lisa L. Cowand (R)
Kenny Edmonds (R)
Supervisor District 4:
Scotty Adam (R)
Anthony Pace (I)
Jeff “Poolman” Harding (R)
Lonnie J. Falgout (I)
Maurice E. Singleton, Jr (D)
Supervisor District 5:
Tony Wayne Ladner (R)
Leroy Lee III (R)
Darrin (Bo) Ladner (R)
Hunter Adam (I)
Diana L. Ladner (R)
Tax Assessor/ Collector:
Jimmie Ladner, Jr (R)
Chancery Clerk:
Tim Kellar (R)
Kevin Ladner (R)
Circuit Clerk:
Karen Ruhr (R)
Constable Place 1:
Terry Necaise (R)
Weston “Bubba” Ladner Jr (R)
Constable Place 2:
Leslie Pullens (R)
Ray Seal, Jr. (R)
Constable Place 3:
Theresa Beeson (D)
Lynn Perkins (R)
Coroner:
Jim Faulk (R)
Christopher Ladner (R)
Justice Court Judge Place 1:
Desmond Hoda (R)
Justice Court Judge Place 2:
Jay Lagasse (R)
Teresa Ehrlich (R)
Kelly C. Walker (R)
Justice Court Judge Place 3:
Tommy Carver, Sr. (D)
Sheriff:
Ricky Adam (R)
Pearl River County
Sheriff:
David Marion Allison (R)
Charlie Fazende (R)
John “Tank” Herring (R)
Chancery Clerk:
Melinda Smith Bowman (R)
David Earl Johnson (R)
Dale Miller (R)
Mechelle Necaise (R)
Circuit Clerk:
Rance Bedwell (R)
Jeff Brady (D)
Darrell W. Darden (R)
Sian B. Fazende (R)
Aprel Purvis (R)
Nance Fitzpatrick Stokes(R)
Debbie Beech Weaver(R)
Tax Assessor/Collector:
Gary Beech (R)
Andrew J. Williams III (R)
Shirley J. Walker Ceaser (D)
County Attorney:
Kevin R. Roberts (R)
Aaron Russell, Jr. (R)
Coroner:
David Brumfield (D)
Derek Turnage (R)
Superintendent of Education:
Alan Lumpkin (R)
JC Judge N:
James Hal Breland (R)
Michael Brown (R)
JC Judge SW:
John Mark Mitchell (R)
JC Judge SE:
Donald D. Fail (R)
Constable N:
Joe Garcia (R)
Danny Joe Slade (R)
Constable SW:
Jason Hunt(R)
Edmon Thalus Penton (R)
Constable SE:
Ray Merle Bennett (R)
Larry P. Dillard (R)
Shane M. Edgar (R)
Supervisor 1:
Jimmy Buckley (D)
Patrick (Stone Head) Collins (D)
Chubby Dunston (D)
Russell Foster (R)
Leavern Guy, Jr. (D)
Donald Hart (D)
Charles E. Jones (D)
Clinton “Clemmon” Jordan (D)
Lavar Thompson (R)
Mark “Chief” Thorman (R)
Supervisor 2:
David M. Bullen(R)
Malcolm Perry (R)
Frank Vaccarella (R)
Supervisor 3:
Dennis W. Dedeaux (R)
Hudson Holliday (R)
Sylvester Lewis (R)
Supervisor 4:
Frank N. Egger (I)
Michael (Don) Flemming (R)
J. Patrick Lee (R)
Farron Moeller (R)
Chris Smith (R)
Supervisor 5:
Donnie Saucier (R)
Sandy Kane Smith (R)
Michael (Mike) Thigpen (D)
Harrison County
Tax Collector:
David V. LaRosa, Sr. (R)
Superintendent of Education:
Roy Gill (R)
Heather Hefley Blenden (R)
Averie S. Bush ( I )
Stephanie Newell (D)
Michael H. Van Winkle (R)
Supervisor, District # 1 :
W.S. “ Windy “ Swetman, III (R )
Johnny Rhodes ( R )
Donald Todd (L)
Todd J. Echelberry ( R )
Beverly Martin (R)
Tax Assessor:
Tal Flurry (R)
Supervisor, District # 2:
Ricky Dombrowski (R)
Randy Brownlee (R)
Angel Kibler-Middleton (R )
Marvin Smith (R )
Alfred W. Evans (I )
John William Faulkner, IV (L)
Supervisor, District # 3:
Marlin R. Ladner (R)
Cecil J. Lizana (D)
Supervisor, District # 4:
Damon B. Reese (D )
Joshua Spann (D)
Fred L. Boykin, Jr. (D)
John L. Bouie, II (I)
Leisa Leisy ( R )
Chris Fisher (D)
Joann Spann-Fields (D)
Bruce E. Johnson (D)
Merriell Ray (I)
Kent Jones (D)
Theressia A. Lyons (D)
Angela R. Ellis (D)
Maurice Bryant (D)
Supervisor, District # 5:
Connie Rockco (R )
County Attorney:
Herman F. Cox (R)
Coroner:
Gary T. Hargrove (R)
William G. Thompson (R)
Justice Court Judge, District # 1:
Albert Fountain (R)
Rena Wiggins (R)
Justice Court Judge, District # 2:
Brandon Ladner ( R )
Justice Court Judge, District # 3:
Dianne Ladner ( R )
Pamela Richardson ( D )
Ramiro "Remy" Orozco (D)
Justice Court Judge, District # 4:
Melvin J. Ray ( D )
Justice Court Judge, District # 5:
Bruce Strong ( R )
Sheriff:
Melvin T. Brisolara ( R )
Troy J. Peterson ( R )
Todd Stewart ( R )
Chancery Clerk:
Brian A. Carriere (R )
John McAdams ( R )
Circuit Clerk :
Connie Ladner ( R )
Constable, District # 1:
James Morgan ( R )
Kevin Wetzel ( R )
Ronald Weeks ( R )
Brian J. Freeman (R )
Richard H. Quave (R )
Ken Parker (R)
Julius Mooley Gines (D)
Constable, District # 2:
Neill McInnis ( R )
Ray Polk ( I)
Paul Johnson ( R )
Constable, District # 3:
Gene Fayard ( R )
Daniel A. Groh ( R )
Alan Weatherford (R )
Constable, District # 4:
Sammie Taylor (D)
Winfred Scarborough (D)
Constable, District # 5:
Jeff Migues (R )
Jonathan Barnett (I)
Stone County
Sheriff
Mike Farmer (D)
Roger D. Freeman (R)
Chancery Clerk:
Gerald W. Bond (D)
John Matthews (R)
Circuit Clerk:
Treba Parker Davis (D)
Casey T. Bond (D)
Nina Moore Lott (D)
Ricky L. Hunt (R)
Jeffrey L. O'Neal (D)
Angela Roberts (D)
Bill Westling (R)
Tax Assessor and Collector:
Charles E. Williams, Jr. (D)
Superintendent of Education:
Gwen Miller (D)
Inita (Penny) Owen (R)
Barbara Ann Lee Fowler (I)
David Graves (I)
County Attorney:
D. Scott Gibson (I)
Tom Matthews III (R)
Coroner:
Daina Cronley (R)
Wayne Flurry (R)
Barbara D. Knight (R)
Justice Court Judge East:
Justin Miles (R)
Heath Warren (R)
Mike Allen (D)
Chuck McMurphy (D)
Ray Mast (D)
Justice Court Judge West:
James R. "Ricky" Farmer (D)
Constable East:
E. S. "Steve" Compston (D)
Constable West:
Kevin Stubbs (D)
Brandon Reid (D)
Louis J. Simmons (R)
Board of Supervisors District 1:
Clark Byrd (R)
Connie M. Ladner (R)
Paul L. Ladner (R)
Board of Supervisors District 2:
Daniel E. Harris (D)
James Snowden (R)
Board of Supervisors 3:
Lance D. Pearson (D)
Windy Caminita (R)
Board of Supervisors 4:
Scott Strickland (R)
Ann Anderson Tidwell (R)
Board of Supervisors District 5:
Dale T. Bond (D)
W. E. "Gene" Dahymple (R)
Jackson County
Sheriff
Mike Ezell (R)
Bob Cochran (R)
Chancery Clerk
Josh Eldridge (R)
Charles A. Chuck Fulghum (R)
Michael R. Murphy (R)
Circuit Clerk
Randy Carney (R)
Frank Corder (R)
Tanya Hasbrouck (R)
J. T. Tommy Martin (R)
Mary D. Jackson (I)
Joe Watrous (R)
Tax Assessor
Nicholas Elmore (R)
Greta Hearndon (R)
Robert Anderson (R)
Tax Collector
Joe Tucker (R)
County Prosecuting Attorney
Mark Harrison Watts (R)
Jackson County Superintendent of Education
Barry Amacker (R)
Monty Noblitt (R)
Member, Board of Supervisors - District #1
Barry E. Cumbest (R)
Sabrina Smith (R)
Brian Grady (R)
Gary Bell (R)
Member, Board of Supervisors - District #2
Melton Harris, Jr. (D)
Robert R. Norvel (D)
Member, Board of Supervisors - District #3
Mike Mangum (R)
Michael R. Whitmore (R)
Charlie Latady (R)
Ken Taylor (R)
E. Spencer Garrett (R)
Member, Board of Supervisors - District #4
Tommy Brodnax (R)
Troy Ross (R)
David J. Venus IV (I)
Sean T. Alawine (D)
Ed Reich (R)
Member, Board of Supervisors - District #5
John McKay (R)
Randy Bosarge (R)
Louie Miller (R)
Allen L. Williams (I)
Jeffrey L. Knight (I)
Surveyor
Coroner
Vicki L. Broadus (R)
Justice Court Judge - District #1
Gerald Wayne Jones (R)
Jessica Alexander (I)
David Frazier (R)
Matt Lachaussee (R)
Justice Court Judge - District #2
Ennis Millender, Sr. (D)
Justice Court Judge - District #3
Jason Thornton (R)
Justice Court Judge - District #4
David McVeay (R)
Suzette Breland (R)
Daniel D. Danny Guice III (R)
Constable - District #1
Ty Thompson (R)
Constable - District #2
Calvin W. Hutchins (D)
Christopher Broome (R)
Constable - District #3
Kyle Cummings (R)
K. Shane Langfitt (R)
Vernon Gazzo (I)
Harry Bucky Harris, Jr. (R)
Constable - District #4
Kerry B. Fountain (R)
George County
Sheriff:
Douglas B. Dean (D)
L. C. Fairley (D)
William H. Davis (R)
R. Keith Havard (R)
Neal Henry (R)
Dean Howell (R)
Lewis Howell (R)
Dondee Hartley (I)
Chancery Clerk:
Cammie Byrd (R)
Sonya Jenkins (R)
Circuit Clerk:
Chad Welford (R)
Tax Collector/Assessor:
Vince Carlisle (R)
Superintendent:
Debbie harrell (D)
Lance Bolen (R)
Pam Touchard (R)
Supervisor District 1:
Fred Croom (R)
Bruce Eubanks (R)
Supervisor District 2:
Gary W. Carr (R)
Justin Malcome (R)
Steve Rouse (R)
Kelly Wright (R)
Supervisor District 3:
Larry McDonald (R)
Supervisor District 4:
Larry Havard (D)
Chris Hilbun (R)
Supervisor District 5:
W. Henry Cochran (D)
David Tarvin (D)
Ralph Merritt (R)
Justice Court District 1:
Norman C. Howell (D)
Mike Bullock (R)
Janita West (R)
Johnnie W. Baxter (I)
Justice Court District 2:
Eric Purvis (R)
Tanya Stevens (R)
Jessie Underwood (R)
Martin A. Seib (I)
Constable District 1:
Phillip King (D)
Aubrey Williams (D)
Glen Ecroyd (R)
Stuart Fairchild (R)
Constable District 2:
Jerry Havard Jr. (D)
Stacy Dungan (R)
County Prosecutor:
Joey Griffin (R)
Coroner:
Paula K. Henderson (D)
DeeAnn Miller (R)
