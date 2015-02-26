Mullen signs contract extension with Mississippi State

Mississippi State has announced a contract extension for coach Dan Mullen that will pay him more than $4 million per season for the next four years.



The school announced the extension on Thursday night. The four-year contract is the longest allowed by state law.



The school says Mullen will be paid $4 million in 2015 and the average yearly salary of the contract is $4,275,000. Mullen's previous deal paid about $3 million annually.



Mullen led the Bulldogs to a 10-3 record last season, including a five-week stay at No. 1 in the national rankings. He has a 46-31 overall record at MSU over six seasons.



In the school's release, Mullen thanked the administration for providing "the tools and resources to be successful and develop Bulldog football into a national brand."



(Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)