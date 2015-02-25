Hancock Lady Hawks anxious to begin 6A basketball playoffs





Copyright 2015 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.





Two postponements for the Hancock Lady Hawks basketball team have increased the team's anticipation tremendously over the past couple of days.Hancock was initially scheduled to play Forest Hill in the first round of the 6A playoffs Monday. However, inclement weather in the Jackson area and northern part of the state has forced multiple playoff games in the state to be pushed back.The few extra days of waiting isn't nearly as excruciating as the injuries that Hancock has had to endure. Five players for head coach Pam Slayton have suffered season-ending injuries -- four of them caused by anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tears."I've been [coaching] for a long time but I've never seen anything like this," Slayton said. "It was just one blow right after another."The medical hardships have effectively brightened the spotlight on the leadership roles for the upper classmen."We all work so well together," said senior guard Alissa Adam, who will be playing basketball at Southwest Mississippi Community College next season. "It's not one-sided or anything. Everybody scores and everybody touches the ball. We work well together.""If we just play Hancock basketball, we're going to go far," senior forward Savannah Saucier said. "We'll go leaps and bounds."Hancock's style of basketball features tough defense, which has been on display many times throughout the 2014-15 season. The Lady Hawks have played the No. 1 5A team West Harrison (23-1) twice and lost both games by an average of only 2.5 points -- a 45-44 defeat on Nov. 11, and a 37-33 loss 10 days later.Hancock hasn't won nearly as many games as the 2004 state championship squad that reeled off a 29-4 record, but the close-knit feelings and teamwork are very similar. Slayton was the head coach during that title run and is in her 15th season coaching the Lady Hawks."The strength of our game is playing well together," Slayton said. "We don't allow a lot of points. We had some special players [in 2004]. When you win one like that, it's just something you remember for the rest of your life."The championship banner hanging in the team's gym will help people remember just how good that team was, but that bright red symbol of success isn't the only piece of art that catches your eye once you step onto Hancock's basketball court.Behind one basket, there is a painting of a hawk swooping down from blue skies as if it's attempting to grasp something in the brown grass with its sharp claws.Slayton's brother-in-law, Chris Didimizio, was the artist behind the painting completed in the school's gym six years ago. He is an art teacher from Atlanta and was commissioned to add some creativity to the school's gym.Like Didimizio's artwork, the admiration for Slayton's coaching success continues. Because of that welcomed feeling, she would love to be a part of the Hancock family for a long time."This is a community that's amazing," Slayton said. "The tradition of basketball is fun. We will pack this room [and] we'll carry a lot of people with us tomorrow. They love basketball in this community and the way it used to be."This season, the Lady Hawks are the No. 3 seed from region 7-6A. They are a part of a district that includes Hattiesburg (24-2, 5-1) and 2014 6A state finalist Harrison Central (23-7, 4-2). Regardless of where Hancock finishes in the postseason, the fact that they even made it this far with all these injuries and striving through a brutal region 7-6A schedule is impressive."We've lost five [players] for the season but we've overcome that," Slayton said. "But our team has just recovered. I'm very proud of how they do that. They have the ability to focus and that makes it easy as a coach."