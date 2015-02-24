Farm Families of Mississippi serves up Sweet Potatoes

Mississippi Sweet Potatoes
If you are looking for a versatile vegetable for your dinner table, then Mississippi Sweet Potatoes are your answer. Sweet potatoes are nutrient dense with Vitamin A, beta carotene, Vitamin C, folic acid, and high in fiber.
In 2014, Mississippi had almost 20,000 acres of sweet potatoes harvested and brought in $96 million in production to Mississippi. Our Beauregard variety is a beauty bringing a brilliant orange to enhance any dinner plate and melt in your mouth taste that will keep you coming back for more.
Try this recipe as a delicious homemade treat at your family's meals. Check out our website at
or follow us on Facebook by searching for Farm Families of Mississippi.
Sweet Potato Butter
2 cups mashed sweet potatoes
3/4 cup honey
1/2 tablespoon cinnamon
1/8 teaspoon ground cloves
1/8 teaspoon ground ginger
2 tablespoons lemon juice
Combine all ingredients in saucepan over low heat.
Cook and stir until mixture is thick and smooth, about 25 minutes.
Pour into two sterilized cups; cover and refrigerate.
Information prepared by Nancy Freeman, Consultant,
Information provided by Farm Families of Mississippi,