Beef and Spinach Lasagna from Farm Families of Mississippi

Mississippi Beef is “What's for Dinner!” Our family owned beef cattle farms provide safe beef not only for your family but ours as well.
In Mississippi in 2014 the value of the beef industry was $397 million. Improvements in beef production technology have helped the beef industry use fewer resources to feed more people.
With approximately 16,000 cattle farms in Mississippi there is a lot of delicious and nutritious beef for you to try in your family meals. Check out our website at www.growingmississippi.org or follow us on Facebook by searching for Farm Families of Mississippi.
Beef and Spinach Lasagna
- 1 lb. lean ground beef
- ¼ t. salt
- 26-30 oz. prepared spaghetti sauce
- 14.5 oz can Italian style diced tomatoes, undrained
- 1/4 t. ground red pepper
- 15 oz. part-skim ricotta cheese
- 10 oz. frozen chopped spinach, defrosted and well drained
- 1/4 c. grated Parmesan cheese
- 1 egg, beaten
- 10 uncooked lasagna noodles
- 1 1/2 c. shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese
Heat oven to 375 degrees. In a large nonstick skillet, brown ground beef 8 – 10 minutes until no longer pink. Pour off drippings. Season with salt. Add tomatoes, spaghetti sauce, and red pepper. Stir to combine and set aside.
In a medium bowl, combine ricotta cheese, spinach, Parmesan cheese and egg.
Spread 2 cups beef sauce over the bottom of a 9x13 baking dish. Arrange 5 lasagna noodles in single layer completely covering the bottom. Press noodles into sauce.
Spread entire ricotta cheese mixture on top of the noodles. Sprinkle with 1 c, mozzarella cheese and top with 2 cups beef sauce.
Arrange remaining noodles in a single layer and press lightly into sauce. Top with remaining beef sauce.
Bake in 375 F oven for 45 minutes or until noodles are tender. Sprinkle remaining mozzarella cheese on top. Tent lightly with foil. Let stand 15 minutes before cutting into 12 servings. Great with a salad!