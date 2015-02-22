New era, new place: Shuckers broadcaster ready to say 'Kiss it goodbye' to offseason

When baseball players want to continue their career at the professional level, it's likely that they'll be playing hundreds, or even thousands, of miles away from home.Broadcasters like Chris Harris can also go through the same process.Being the inaugural Biloxi Shuckers play-by-play announcer is a job that has moved him into unfamiliar territory."This is my first experience living outside the state of Tennessee," Harris said. "Jackson is a great place. I learned a ton there, but I reached a point where I was ready to have another challenge."At 6-feet, 7-inches, Harris might also be the tallest broadcaster in the Southern League. He played baseball at Jackson Christian High School from 2000-03 and still has the second-most RBIs (207) in a career among Tennessee high school players behind Jeremy Reed (229).The 30-year-old Harris spent his first six broadcasting seasons as the announcer for the Jackson Generals, which is the Double-A affiliate for the Seattle Mariners in Jackson, Tennessee. Not only did he broadcast over 700 Generals games, but the Seattle organization also allowed him to call Spring Training games and be a fill-in for the big club during a September 2013 series at St. Louis."The Mariners organization was tremendous," Harris said. "Six years in one place in the minor leagues is a long time. The challenge of a new ballpark, starting at the ground level and making your mark on something was something I couldn't turn down."Harris' work days during the 2015 season might include shifts that last 14 hours or longer. He will not only be "the voice of the Milwaukee Brewers' Double-A affiliate," but his duties will also include writing game notes and press releases for the media, making sales calls and even pull tarp as a member of the grounds crew.However, his first Shuckers 'home' game won't be in Biloxi. That's because the team's ballpark, MGM Park, won't be ready in time for the scheduled April 20th home opener against the Jacksonville Suns.The agreement with Minor League Baseball says the city faces a fine of $10,000 for each game missed, but a maximum penalty of $70,000 during the month of April.It won't reach that point, though, because the Shuckers only have six games scheduled in Minor League Baseball's opening month.The current plan is for the first 25 Shuckers home games to be split between three different locations, including Huntsville, Alabama, which is where the team played from 1985-2014.If the first pitch on the Mississippi gulf coast isn't until June 6th like the team's official website indicates, the city of Biloxi will incur a total fine of $250,000 if "Play Ball" isn't chanted sooner inside the ballpark adjacent to Highway 90.Either way, Harris will once again be well-acquainted with lengthy road trips. Southern League teams travel to and from their destinations using buses."I usually utilize the bus for work but sometimes you're so mentally drained that you put the noise-canceling headphones on," Harris said. "That's the best investment I've ever made. You put your head against the window and try to zone out."Harris uses a certain catchphrase, "Kiss it goodbye," as a tribute to broadcaster Wayne Hagin, who has been an announcer with the Cardinals, Rockies and Mets organizations.And for the first time in his career, Harris will be consistently saying it with the Gulf of Mexico as the backdrop.

