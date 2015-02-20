In the Press Box: The alternate path to gridiron glory

National Signing Day is officially in the books, and with it, a slew of homegrown talent is making its way to a higher education, and presumably, at least four more years of football. While seven players from Coast schools are headed to FBS programs, even more have found a different route to continue their education and their football careers.

The junior college route could be one of the best ways for high school athletes to gain the experience and development needed to succeed at the Division-I level and beyond. While it isn't publicized nearly as much as the boys in the bowl series, the JUCO ranks have their own proud tradition of champions.

The reigning NJCAA national champion East Mississippi Lions exemplify this tradition. Coming off their second consecutive championship and sending 29 players onto four-year colleges, this is a team that has gone undefeated three out of the past four years. Taking into consideration that no player who played on this year's team was present for the first undefeated season, that's an amazing feat.

It didn't happen with solid coaching and play alone. It starts, of course, off the field. It starts with a program that, while it might need molding, attracts a high level of talent. Not everyone can make it to a top tier D-I school straight out of high school. Whether it is maturity, talent, academics, or a number of other categories, the scouts from the big name schools don't always come calling. But that doesn't mean a player's career has to end.

So what makes a three-time, undefeated national champion? An exceptional scouting program. As I mentioned before, the Lions sent 29 players to four-year programs this year. But they have already reloaded with a new class of talent. Twenty-nine high school graduates have signed to carry on the tradition and aim for a third straight national championship.

Four of those players come from South Mississippi, highlighted by D'Iberville defensive back Rod Moore. Not only was he named the Warriors defensive player of the year after hauling in five interceptions and recovering four fumbles, he also picked up 341 yards receiving and two touchdowns on the offensive side of the ball.

Joining Moore at EMCC are kickers Grayson Pontius (Biloxi) and Jacques Pecheu, who is a three-sport athlete from West Harrison High, and 6'2”, 180 pound Pascagoula offensive lineman Hunter Godfrey.

As East Mississippi aims for another national title, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College also picked up some new talent. At 6'4”, 230 pounds, East Central linebacker Dylan Davis tops the group of incoming MGCCC freshmen. His career 110 solo tackles, along with seven sacks and five forced fumbles will make him a playmaker on the Bulldogs defense.

Like Moore, Davis can play on the offensive side of the ball as well. Davis scored eight touchdowns and racked up 242 yards for East Central.

Joining Davis in the 2015 Bulldogs signing class is Gulfport wide receiver J.J. Smith, Moss Point defensive end Jaylen Logan, Hancock defensive end Carson Jordan, St. Stanislaus offensive lineman Kevin Haas and St. Martin linebacker Jamal Lydie.

"I know we've got a lot of positive things ahead of us," Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College Athletic Director Bert Pickard said. "Coach [Chad] Huff and his staff have done a really good job pulling a really good recruiting class together. We've got some great players coming on board.”

Of course, not to be outdone, Pearl River Community College will see 27 new high school graduates don a Wildcats jersey in 2015. PRCC could be the team to watch for South Mississippians, too, as head coach William Jones inked 11 athletes from the lower six counties. Williams bolstered the Wildcats offensive line with five new players, none of whom are less than 6'3” and 300 pounds.

Of those signees, Coast notables include 6'6” Poplarville lineman Keith Delaune and Pascagoula's Tyquarrius Thomas. Pascagoula was a popular recruiting spot for PRCC this year as they also signed linebacker Randy Hogan Jr., and tight end Will Inlow.

The Wildcats offense looks to improve on last year with a bevy of new speed on the outside as well. St. Martin standout wide receiver Niecill McNair offers a slot option for PRCC after recording 559 all-purpose yards and eight touchdowns in 2014. He shows the ability to be used outside, inside or in the backfield.

On special teams, St. Martin long snapper Anthony Freeman joins PRCC along with Gulfport kicker Mack Ladner, who was successful on 10 of 11 field goal attempts and converted 43 of 44 extra point tries.

Rounding out the South Mississippi signees for the Wildcats are George County defensive backs Cornelius Dortch and Tyler Jack, Picayune defensive lineman Keith Gaston and Pearl River Central wide receiver Terck Whitehead.

PRCC helped eight student athletes to four-year programs, and MGCCC had 23 sophomores offered scholarships to four-year schools -- seven of them with SEC football programs.

If all goes according to plan for MGCCC, EMCC and the rest of the JUCO programs in Mississippi, this newest class of recruits will play, grow, and continue in the tradition of winning and moving on to bigger and better programs in the future.

For many, playing football for a junior college is just a way to simply continue their football career. But for others, junior college is just another step on the way to Division-I and possibly even the pros.

This year, both East Mississippi and MGCCC can claim a Super Bowl champion. Patriots linebacker Chris White was a member of the Bulldogs' 2007 national championship team that finished the season 12-0.

Former NJCAA all-American and EMCC stand out running back LeGarrette Blount also captured a Super Bowl ring.

Not to be outdone is former Hinds Community College defensive back and Patriots rookie Malcom Butler, who recorded the game-saving interception on the one-yard line to seal the victory for New England.

It's safe to say the JUCO route didn't hurt any of these Super Bowl champions on their way to football glory.

