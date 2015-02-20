Friday HS basketball scores - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Friday HS basketball scores

UNDATED (WLOX) - The region tournaments for high school basketball teams on the Mississippi gulf coast will be concluding Friday night. Check back with this page to see updated scores. Teams with asterisks (*) are the region champions. 

If you know the final score to one of the games that has not yet been updated, please call the WLOX sports office at (228)896-2587. Please leave a voicemail with the final score and winning team if your call isn't answered.

8-6A Boys
Biloxi 41 St. Martin* 52

8-6A Girls
St. Martin* 39 Ocean Springs 33

7-6A Boys
Hattiesburg* 54 Gulfport 47

7-6A Girls
Hattiesburg* 69 Harr. Central 64

8-5A Boys
Gautier 39 East Central 19
Pascagoula* 67 George Co. 53

8-5A Girls
Gautier 22 East Central 26
Pascagoula* 51 George Co. 37

7-5A Boys
Picayune 39 Stone 42
Long Beach 46 W. Harrison* 60

7-5A Girls
Picayune 59 Long Beach 51
Stone 43 W. Harrison* 59

8-4A Boys
St. Stanislaus 55 Poplarville 67
Pass Chr.* 61 Moss Point 58

8-4A Girls
Poplarville 32 Pass Chr. 51
Bay* 76 Moss Point 45

8-3A Boys
St. Patrick 34 Tylertown* 49

