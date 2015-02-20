Friday HS basketball scores

If you know the final score to one of the games that has not yet been updated, please call the WLOX sports office at (228)896-2587. Please leave a voicemail with the final score and winning team if your call isn't answered.
|
8-6A Boys
|Biloxi
|41
|St. Martin*
|52
|
8-6A Girls
|St. Martin*
|39
|Ocean Springs
|33
|
7-6A Boys
|Hattiesburg*
|54
|Gulfport
|47
|
7-6A Girls
|Hattiesburg*
|69
|Harr. Central
|64
|
8-5A Boys
|Gautier
|39
|East Central
|19
|Pascagoula*
|67
|George Co.
|53
|
8-5A Girls
|Gautier
|22
|East Central
|26
|Pascagoula*
|51
|George Co.
|37
|
7-5A Boys
|Picayune
|39
|Stone
|42
|Long Beach
|46
|W. Harrison*
|60
|
7-5A Girls
|Picayune
|59
|Long Beach
|51
|Stone
|43
|W. Harrison*
|59
|
8-4A Boys
|St. Stanislaus
|55
|Poplarville
|67
|Pass Chr.*
|61
|Moss Point
|58
|
8-4A Girls
|Poplarville
|32
|Pass Chr.
|51
|Bay*
|76
|Moss Point
|45
|
8-3A Boys
|St. Patrick
|34
|Tylertown*
|49
