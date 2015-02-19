Thursday HS basketball scores - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Thursday HS basketball scores

8-6A Boys
D'Iberville 57 Ocean Springs 63
8-6A Girls
Biloxi 39 D'Iberville 29
7-6A Boys
Hancock 61 Harr. Central 65
7-6A Girls
Hancock 47 Gulfport 37
8-5A Boys
Pascagoula 70 East Central 47
George Co. 32 Gautier 22
8-5A Girls
George Co.  51 East Central 37
Gautier 25 Pascagoula 26
8-4A Boys
St. Stanislaus 59 Moss Point 61
Poplarville 49 Pass Christian 67
8-4A Girls
Poplarville 26 Bay 69
Pass Christian 38 Moss Point 40
8-3A Boys
St. Patrick 64 Sumrall 52

